Is Max blind in Stranger Things?
4 July 2022, 16:38
Is Max left blind after Vecna's attack and what happened to her at the end of Stranger Things 4?
Stranger Things 4 came to an explosive end over the weekend as Netflix dropped the final two episodes of the fourth season.
The episodes featured an epic fight between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the death of new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and, of course, the death and then reviving of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).
In the final scenes, Eleven saves Max from the gruesome death Vecna inflicts on his victims, however, she is left with horrific injuries.
Does Max die and is she now blind? Here's everything you need to know:
What happened to Max in Stranger Things 4 and did she die?
The Hawkins gang create a plan to destroy Vecna, which includes Max acting as bait for the otherworldly creature.
Along with Lucas and his sister Erica, Max heads to the old Creel house armed with her walkman, headphones and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill to help bring her back to the real world.
Max is possessed by Vecna, however, Lucas is unable to bring her back as he is forced into a fight with basketball captain Jason who unfortunately ends up breaking Max's walkman.
In the Upside Down, Eleven is being restrained by Vecna's vines while he attempts to kill Max, breaking her legs and arms before he begins to take her eyes.
However, Eleven escapes from her restraints in time to save Max who returns to the Creel house in the real world with a distraught Lucas.
While she is not dead, Max tells Lucas that she is scared and that she is "not ready" to die. She also tells him that she can't see anything.
Max then appears to die in Lucas' arms before she is revived by Eleven who fails to accept her friend's passing.
In the final scenes, Max is in the hospital with Lucas where we find out that she is in a coma, one that she may not wake from.
Is Max blind?
While it is not known what will happen to Max in season five of Stranger Things, many viewers have assumed that if she recovers from her coma, she will still be blind due to the injuries Vecna caused her.
It is looking likely that Max will be blind as one of the last things she said to Lucas was that she couldn't see anything.
She also told him that she couldn't feel "anything", leading many people to think she could also be paralysed.
Fans of the show have predicted that if Max has lost her sight, season five may see her use some sort of clairvoyant skills to help the gang defeat Vecna.