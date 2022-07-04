Is Max blind in Stranger Things?

4 July 2022, 16:38

Max appeared to have lost her sight during Vecna's attack on her
Max appeared to have lost her sight during Vecna's attack on her. Picture: Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Is Max left blind after Vecna's attack and what happened to her at the end of Stranger Things 4?

Stranger Things 4 came to an explosive end over the weekend as Netflix dropped the final two episodes of the fourth season.

The episodes featured an epic fight between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the death of new character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and, of course, the death and then reviving of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

In the final scenes, Eleven saves Max from the gruesome death Vecna inflicts on his victims, however, she is left with horrific injuries.

Does Max die and is she now blind? Here's everything you need to know:

Max narrowly escaped Vecna in Volume I of Stranger Things 4
Max narrowly escaped Vecna in Volume I of Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Max in Stranger Things 4 and did she die?

The Hawkins gang create a plan to destroy Vecna, which includes Max acting as bait for the otherworldly creature.

Along with Lucas and his sister Erica, Max heads to the old Creel house armed with her walkman, headphones and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill to help bring her back to the real world.

Max is possessed by Vecna, however, Lucas is unable to bring her back as he is forced into a fight with basketball captain Jason who unfortunately ends up breaking Max's walkman.

Max told Lucas in her final scenes that she could not see or feel anything
Max told Lucas in her final scenes that she could not see or feel anything. Picture: Netflix

In the Upside Down, Eleven is being restrained by Vecna's vines while he attempts to kill Max, breaking her legs and arms before he begins to take her eyes.

However, Eleven escapes from her restraints in time to save Max who returns to the Creel house in the real world with a distraught Lucas.

While she is not dead, Max tells Lucas that she is scared and that she is "not ready" to die. She also tells him that she can't see anything.

Max then appears to die in Lucas' arms before she is revived by Eleven who fails to accept her friend's passing.

In the final scenes, Max is in the hospital with Lucas where we find out that she is in a coma, one that she may not wake from.

Vecna breaks Max's arms and legs during his attack on her in the Upside Down
Vecna breaks Max's arms and legs during his attack on her in the Upside Down. Picture: Netflix

Is Max blind?

While it is not known what will happen to Max in season five of Stranger Things, many viewers have assumed that if she recovers from her coma, she will still be blind due to the injuries Vecna caused her.

It is looking likely that Max will be blind as one of the last things she said to Lucas was that she couldn't see anything.

She also told him that she couldn't feel "anything", leading many people to think she could also be paralysed.

Fans of the show have predicted that if Max has lost her sight, season five may see her use some sort of clairvoyant skills to help the gang defeat Vecna.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

17 of Love Island cast members have become millionaires

Who is the richest Love Island contestant ever? 10 stars who have become millionaires
Eddie Munson plays Metallica's Master of Puppets to distract the Demobats from Vecna's home

What song does Eddie play in Stranger Things?

Stranger Things 4 dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 1

Stranger Things fans left fuming over season four finale deaths
Holly Willoughby is wearing a green spotty dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green spotty dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Ronan Keating has reacted to his son going on Love Island

Who is Love Island's Jack Keating? Age, job and famous family revealed

Trending on Heart

Sarah Parish has starred in Hollywood films

Inside Sarah Parish's home life with Coronation Street star husband

Celebrities

Ferne McCann is engaged!

Ferne McCann engaged after whirlwind romance

Celebrities

Alexandra Burke has welcomed her first baby

Alexandra Burke gives birth to first baby with boyfriend Darren Randolph

Celebrities

Love Island star Summer Botwe once starred on EastEnders

Love Island’s Casa Amor bombshell Summer Botwe’s EastEnders role revealed
Full list of Stranger Things characters who die in season 4

Who dies in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2?

Michael Owen has spoken about his daughter's Love Island journey

Michael Owen says he found it ‘difficult’ when daughter Gemma went on Love Island
Ashley Ness is pregnant with two sets of twins

Woman becomes pregnant with two sets of identical twins at the same time

Lifestyle

Disney, TK Maxx and Sainsbury's are among the brands teachers can get discounts at

Disney, Sainsbury's and TK Maxx offering discounts to these 14 job titles

Lifestyle

Darcy Grey plays Marcus Dean in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actor Darcy Grey's life away from Marcus Dean
Kirsty has been praised for her clever birthday present hack

Mum shares five gift birthday rule that stops you overspending

Lifestyle

Naked Attraction is looking for applicants

Naked Attraction is looking for brave singletons to apply for new series
Davide Sanclimenti joined Love Island

What does Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti do?

Love Island fans think they know who left

Love Island fans ‘figure out’ who goes in shock twist tonight
Jimmy Barba joined Denise Van Outen on the red carpet

Who is Denise Van Outen's new boyfriend Jimmy Barba?

Celebrities

There's two extra-long episodes being released on Friday to finish off Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 episode lengths revealed