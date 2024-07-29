Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford/ITV

By Hope Wilson

After weeks of speculation, it looks like Eamonn and Ruth have come to an agreement regarding the custody of their dog Maggie.

As well as sharing a child together, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes also have another special member of their family – their 14-year-old dog Maggie.

Throughout their marriage, both Eamonn and Ruth often gave viewers updates on their beloved pooch, who has become a fan favourite over the years.

Following the breakdown of their marriage, lots of concerned admirers have been wondering whether the pair will share custody of Maggie.

After weeks of speculation it appears we have an answer, as the former This Morning presenters spoke out on Instagram after their pet experienced some health woes recently.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford often post about Maggie. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Eamonn wrote: "A lot of you wondering about Maggie. She’s had an op to remove a growth. All well. Not bad for a 14 year old ! In fact she’s in better shape than me 😊😊😊"

Users were quick to flood his comments with positive messages, with one fan writing: "Lovely pic Eamon and so pleased Maggie is well love her 🐶our fur babies are family ❤️ hope you’re doing well too 🙏 living in pain is awful so sending u lots of well wishes 💙xx"

Another stated: "Oh my oh my Maggie is 14. So good she is on the mend, Eamonn."

Maggie has experienced her own health woes. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford

A few days later Ruth shared a sweet Instagram Story of Maggie on a walk, as well as a cute picture of her lounging in the sun, putting to bed rumours of a custody battle between the former couple.

This comes after Ruth revealed Maggie had undergone an operation, writing: "Maggie had a little wart removed this morning under sedation so she’s feeling a bit sorry for herself this afternoon! Lots of TLC from Mummy required ❤️

"Thank you @stgeorgesveterinarycentre for looking after our precious girl."

Watch Ruth share a health update for Maggie here:

Ruth Langsford shares health update for dog Maggie

Fans had previously been concerned about who would look after the dog, after a source told The Sun: "Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability.

"It’s a case of who can give her that. Eamonn adores her and Maggie’s been such a support during his health woes. The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him.

"But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split."