Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

29 July 2024, 15:05

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford/ITV

By Hope Wilson

After weeks of speculation, it looks like Eamonn and Ruth have come to an agreement regarding the custody of their dog Maggie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As well as sharing a child together, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes also have another special member of their family – their 14-year-old dog Maggie.

Throughout their marriage, both Eamonn and Ruth often gave viewers updates on their beloved pooch, who has become a fan favourite over the years.

Following the breakdown of their marriage, lots of concerned admirers have been wondering whether the pair will share custody of Maggie.

After weeks of speculation it appears we have an answer, as the former This Morning presenters spoke out on Instagram after their pet experienced some health woes recently.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford often post about Maggie
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford often post about Maggie. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Eamonn wrote: "A lot of you wondering about Maggie. She’s had an op to remove a growth. All well. Not bad for a 14 year old ! In fact she’s in better shape than me 😊😊😊"

Users were quick to flood his comments with positive messages, with one fan writing: "Lovely pic Eamon and so pleased Maggie is well love her 🐶our fur babies are family ❤️ hope you’re doing well too 🙏 living in pain is awful so sending u lots of well wishes 💙xx"

Another stated: "Oh my oh my Maggie is 14. So good she is on the mend, Eamonn."

Maggie has experienced her own health woes
Maggie has experienced her own health woes. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford

A few days later Ruth shared a sweet Instagram Story of Maggie on a walk, as well as a cute picture of her lounging in the sun, putting to bed rumours of a custody battle between the former couple.

This comes after Ruth revealed Maggie had undergone an operation, writing: "Maggie had a little wart removed this morning under sedation so she’s feeling a bit sorry for herself this afternoon! Lots of TLC from Mummy required ❤️

"Thank you @stgeorgesveterinarycentre for looking after our precious girl."

Watch Ruth share a health update for Maggie here:

Ruth Langsford shares health update for dog Maggie

Fans had previously been concerned about who would look after the dog, after a source told The Sun: "Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability.

"It’s a case of who can give her that. Eamonn adores her and Maggie’s been such a support during his health woes. The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him.

"But if Ruth is able to get out and about and walk her more, then it may well be that she gets Maggie in the split."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB

Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband

Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

Olympics 2024

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

TV & Movies

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will be getting married in the future

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

When is Love Is Blind UK coming out? Release date revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave

Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

Weather

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced

Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

News

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Love Is Blind UK full cast revealed ahead of the series' release date in August

Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed

TV & Movies

Fans have been wanting to know more about Charlotte Dujardin's family life

Charlotte Dujardin's husband, children, medals and net worth revealed

What happens at the end of Supacell and does Dionne die?

Supacell ending explained – does Dionne die?

TV & Movies

Here's all the high street restaurants offering free meals and deals for kids during the school summer holidays

Restaurants and cafés where kids eat for free this summer school holiday

Lifestyle

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been wearing their wedding rings

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes confuse fans after wearing wedding rings

As Brits head off on their summer holidays, areas of Europe are struggling with the heatwave

European heatwave latest weather warnings to holidaymakers travelling to Spain, Portugal, Greece and more

Weather

Joey Essex is going on Love Island 2024

Has Joey Essex been paid to go on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world

Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Andy Murray and Kim Sears met in 2005

Andy Murray wife and kids: Inside tennis star's family life with Kim and four children

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities

Joey Essex opened up on Love Island about the loss of his mum

What happened to Joey Essex's mum? Love Island star opens up about family tragedy

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women following a three month break

Ruth Langsford makes emotional return to Loose Women following split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently announced their split

Do Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have any children? Their family life revealed