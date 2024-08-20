Loose Women star Ruth Langsford issues emotional statement after Eamonn Holmes split

Ruth Langsford touched on how her friends have helped her on Loose Women. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Ruth Langsford has opened up about how her friends have helped her through tough times during a heartwarming episode of Loose Women.

Ruth Langsford, 64, has sent a heartfelt message to her close friends, after splitting from husband Eamonn Holmes, 64, following 14 years of marriage.

After returning to Loose Women last month following a short break, Ruth and her co-hosts Coleen Nolan, Kéllé Bryan and Dame Kelly Holmes were discussing the importance of friendship and how you know when you've found a 'friend for life'.

A picture of Ruth's childhood friends then appeared on screen, with the former This Morning host commenting: "They have been through thick and thin as all of us have had things happen in our lives."

Ruth then turned to Coleen and said: "But then you meet other people. There's that saying, 'friends come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime'. And it's interesting because some people you've been really good friends."

Ruth Langsford opened up about her friendships on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Coleen then joked: "So what was the reason you came into my life?" to which Ruth replied: "Because they threw us together. They sat us next to each other."

After erupting into laughter, Coleen later stated: "I hope we will be friends for life."

The Loose Women panel were discussing the importance of friendship. Picture: ITV

Kéllé Bryan then gave her opinion on the matter, disclosing: "I think it's quite unique when you date someone or have a relationship with someone and you go on to have a friendship after that.

"That's quite a unique thing, especially if you shared quite a lot during the relationship. Sometimes break ups can be quite nasty and you go your own way.

"But if you find a way back and find something in common that keeps you remaining friends after that relationship has broken up, there's something about the longevity from that."

Kéllé Bryan spoke about having a friendship with an ex. Picture: ITV

However some fans thought Kéllé was making a dig at Ruth, after the 64-year-old had previously claimed she could not be friends with a former partner.

During one episode of This Morning filmed prior to Ruth and Eamonn's split, the couple were discussing whether they would be friends with an ex after breaking up.

At the time, Ruth firmly stated: "Why would you need to stay friends? You aren't with them anymore, you don't need to be friends. You weren't just friends, you were married or had a relationship."

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Kéllé's comments, with one user writing: "Is Bryant trolling Ruth regarding her recent breakup??"

With another adding: "Oops Kelle, talking about being friends after break ups. #loosewomen"

Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May. Picture: Alamy

These comments come after Ruth was said to be 'shocked' upon finding out about Eamonn's 'secret life', after the journalist reportedly began a new relationship shortly after splitting from his wife.

Speaking to Bella Magazine, an insider revealed: "Ruth is in absolute shock. That there is another woman he's turning to is making her wonder how many more there could be. It all feels never-ending."

They continued: "She's very hurt by it all - it's like he's been living a secret life all this time. She feels let down. Never would she of thought that he could have done this to her and her family.

"Everyone is in shock and for Ruth, it's deeply painful. She's so good at putting on a brave face and smiling through it all, but inside, friends know she's struggling. Knowing the man she was married to and shared her life and career with is not the man she thought is going to take a long time to get over."