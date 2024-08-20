Loose Women star Ruth Langsford issues emotional statement after Eamonn Holmes split

20 August 2024, 12:37

Ruth Langsford touched on how her friends have helped her on Loose Women
Ruth Langsford touched on how her friends have helped her on Loose Women. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Ruth Langsford has opened up about how her friends have helped her through tough times during a heartwarming episode of Loose Women.

Ruth Langsford, 64, has sent a heartfelt message to her close friends, after splitting from husband Eamonn Holmes, 64, following 14 years of marriage.

After returning to Loose Women last month following a short break, Ruth and her co-hosts Coleen Nolan, Kéllé Bryan and Dame Kelly Holmes were discussing the importance of friendship and how you know when you've found a 'friend for life'.

A picture of Ruth's childhood friends then appeared on screen, with the former This Morning host commenting: "They have been through thick and thin as all of us have had things happen in our lives."

Ruth then turned to Coleen and said: "But then you meet other people. There's that saying, 'friends come into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime'. And it's interesting because some people you've been really good friends."

Ruth Langsford opened up about her friendships on Loose Women
Ruth Langsford opened up about her friendships on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

Coleen then joked: "So what was the reason you came into my life?" to which Ruth replied: "Because they threw us together. They sat us next to each other."

After erupting into laughter, Coleen later stated: "I hope we will be friends for life."

The Loose Women panel were discussing the importance of friendship
The Loose Women panel were discussing the importance of friendship. Picture: ITV

Kéllé Bryan then gave her opinion on the matter, disclosing: "I think it's quite unique when you date someone or have a relationship with someone and you go on to have a friendship after that.

"That's quite a unique thing, especially if you shared quite a lot during the relationship. Sometimes break ups can be quite nasty and you go your own way.

"But if you find a way back and find something in common that keeps you remaining friends after that relationship has broken up, there's something about the longevity from that."

Kéllé Bryan spoke about having a friendship with an ex
Kéllé Bryan spoke about having a friendship with an ex. Picture: ITV

However some fans thought Kéllé was making a dig at Ruth, after the 64-year-old had previously claimed she could not be friends with a former partner.

During one episode of This Morning filmed prior to Ruth and Eamonn's split, the couple were discussing whether they would be friends with an ex after breaking up.

At the time, Ruth firmly stated: "Why would you need to stay friends? You aren't with them anymore, you don't need to be friends. You weren't just friends, you were married or had a relationship."

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Kéllé's comments, with one user writing: "Is Bryant trolling Ruth regarding her recent breakup??"

With another adding: "Oops Kelle, talking about being friends after break ups. #loosewomen"

Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May
Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May. Picture: Alamy

These comments come after Ruth was said to be 'shocked' upon finding out about Eamonn's 'secret life', after the journalist reportedly began a new relationship shortly after splitting from his wife.

Speaking to Bella Magazine, an insider revealed: "Ruth is in absolute shock. That there is another woman he's turning to is making her wonder how many more there could be. It all feels never-ending."

They continued: "She's very hurt by it all - it's like he's been living a secret life all this time. She feels let down. Never would she of thought that he could have done this to her and her family.

"Everyone is in shock and for Ruth, it's deeply painful. She's so good at putting on a brave face and smiling through it all, but inside, friends know she's struggling. Knowing the man she was married to and shared her life and career with is not the man she thought is going to take a long time to get over."

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagrams have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

Love Is Blind

Tom Read Wilson rose to fame on Celebs Go Dating

Tom Read Wilson facts: Celebs Go Dating star's age, partner, books and Instagram revealed

Love Is Blind UK have unveiled their wedding episodes on Netflix

Are Love Is Blind UK weddings legally binding?

Love Is Blind

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor is taking on his next TV challenge on Celebs Go Dating

Chris Taylor facts: Celebs Go Dating star's age, girlfriend, family and TV career explained

Jamelia has signed up to Celebs Go Dating to find herself the perfect partner

Jamelia facts: Celebs Go Dating star's age, children, ex-husband and career revealed

Stephen Webb is taking part in Celebs Go Dating 2024

Stephen Webb fact file: Age, net worth, ex-husband, Instagram and Dancing on Ice exit revealed

Everything you need to know about Celebs Go Dating star Tristan Phipps

Tristan Phipps facts: Made In Chelsea star's age, height, net worth, job and ex-girlfriends
Ella Morgan is taking part in Celebs Go Dating

Celeb's Go Dating Ella Morgan's age, Instagram, ex-boyfriends and Married At First Sight UK history revealed
Here's everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan's life

Helen Flanagan facts: Career, net worth, split from ex-fiancé and children revealed

Stephen Webb is now looking for love on Celebs Go Dating following his split from Gogglebox co-star and husband Daniel

Why did Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig from Gogglebox split-up?

Celebrities

Stephen Webb quit Gogglebox in 2023

Why did Stephen Webb leave Gogglebox? The real reason for his exit revealed

A calendar flicking through

Is it a bank holiday this weekend and when is the next one? A full list of 2024 dates

Lifestyle

The Love Is Blind UK reunion date and time has been confirmed

When is the Love Is Blind UK reunion? Release date and time revealed

Love Is Blind

The first look for My Mum Your Dad season two has been released

My Mum Your Dad season two first look revealed as start date announced

TV & Movies

Richard Hammond and his Grand Tour co-stars

Richard Hammond "misses" his Grand Tour mates after filming final ever episode

TV & Movies

When is the next Super Blue Moon and when was the last one?

Super Blue Moon August 2024: Date, time, how to see and meaning explained

News

Tommy Fury has hit back at cheating claims

Tommy Fury left 'horrified' by cheating rumours after his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague has become a successful influencer after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague facts: Age, net worth, children, Instagram and relationship with Tommy Fury explained
Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury age, net worth, children, ethnicity, Instagram and boxing career revealed

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury dated for five years

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury relationship timeline: Love Island, engagement, baby and shock split
What really happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury?

Real reason behind Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's split 'to be revealed in a matter of hours'

Fans have spotted a clue Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship was over before announcement

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split: Fans spot 'missed clue' relationship was over before announcement
Why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up?

What happened with Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury? Their split explained

Tommy Fury has released his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury breaks silence after Molly-Mae Hague announces split

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury in heartbreaking statement

Nicole and Benaiah have reunited on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK fans delighted as Nicole and Benaiah get engaged and re-join the experiment

Love Is Blind

An August 'heat surge' may be on its way soon

Exact date 'second August heatwave' will hit the UK as temperatures set to soar

Weather