Alison Hammond opens up about relationship with boyfriend: ‘I've got someone special’

13 September 2024, 14:46

Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning
Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @alisonhammond

By Tiasha Debray

After keeping her love life low-key for the past year, Alison Hammond has revealed on This Morning that she has ‘someone special.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond has been in the headlines recently for her incredible weight loss journey as she took her health into her own hands.

However, ever since the This Morning presenter was announced as the host of For The Love Of Dogs, new fans have been fascinated with Alison’s love life.

In April of 2024, Alison went public with boyfriend David Putman, suprising fans as she revealed her relationship with a man 22 years younger than her.

On the 13th of September, during an interview with Paloma Faith on This Morning, Alison shared a rare candid moment on just how happy she is in her relationship.

Alison Hammond is dating Russian model David Putman
Alison Hammond is dating Russian model David Putman. Picture: Getty

David originally hails from Russia and works as a model where his incredible height of 6ft 10 inches must come in handy.

After talking about how dating apps hadn’t worked out for Paloma, Alison asked Paloma “But you’ve got someone lovely in your life and you’re happy,” to which the singer replied, “I’m not commenting on that,” whilst she burst out in laughter.

David Putman and Alison Hammond went public in April 2024
David Putman and Alison Hammond went public in April 2024. Picture: Instagram: @mr.putman.207

Alison simply smiled and said “I just hope you have, I just want you to be happy,” and her costar Dermot O'Leary told Paloma that Alison “was just feeling the love,” at the moment.

To which Alison replied, “I love love at the moment… I’ve got someone special and you’ve got someone special and you’ve got someone special,” she said nodding to both Paloma and Dermot.

This sweet moment comes after a small misunderstanding earlier in the year where, after wearing a glamorous pink diamond ring on her ring finger during the show, Alison noticed headlines claiming she was engaged.

"Oh my god apparently I am engaged?!" she exclaimed on the show and immediately clarified that she was absolutely not engaged, "Oh I have put this on the wrong finger... Let me swap it over to stop these rumours," Alison said on screen whilst swapping the ring over.

