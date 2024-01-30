Alison Hammond announced as new host of For The Love Of Dogs following Paul O'Grady's death

30 January 2024, 12:11 | Updated: 30 January 2024, 12:18

Alison Hammond will step-in to host For The Love Of Dogs following the death of Paul O'Grady
Alison Hammond will step-in to host For The Love Of Dogs following the death of Paul O'Grady. Picture: ITV / Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Alison Hammond said she can 'never replace' the late Paul O'Grady as she signs a contract with ITV to present the new series of For The Love Of Dogs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alison Hammond, 48, has been announced as the new host of ITV's For The Love Of Dogs following the death of the beloved presenter Paul O'Grady.

Paul O'Grady starred in the show from 2012 until his tragic death on 28th March 2023 from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia, leaving fans and viewers of the show heartbroken.

Now, the show will return with a new face as This Morning's Alison takes the cameras inside Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to highlight the expert staff and the loveable dogs looking for a new home.

Speaking about taking on this role, Alison said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all."

Alison Hammond will step into the role of host of For The Love Of Dogs
Alison Hammond will step into the role of host of For The Love Of Dogs. Picture: ITV

She added: "I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”

Satmohan Panesar, Commissioning Editor for ITV, said on the announcement: "We are thrilled to be able to confirm that the series will return in the spring and that the dogs have a brand-new champion in Alison Hammond. As Paul O'Grady always said himself, the stars of the show were the dogs themselves, but the impact that he had and the legacy he leaves will never be forgotten by any of us.

"We can't wait to welcome back the series with Alison; there will be all the fun and warmth that our viewers have come to expect whilst continuing to showcase the wonderful and important work done by the incredible team at Battersea.”

