Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute. Picture: Instagram/Andre Portasio
Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio remembered his beloved partner on what would have been his 68th birthday.

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio says "the dogs miss" him as he marks the late TV star's birthday.

This comes around three months after Paul passed away on 28th March "unexpectedly but peacefully" at his home with his beloved husband by his side.

On Wednesday, Andre marked what would have been Paul's 68th birthday with an emotional message, telling fans that both he and the dogs "wish he was with them".

Sharing a picture of Paul holding a birthday cake and another of the couple on holiday, Andre wrote: "HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY. Myself and dogs miss you lots and we can only wish you were here with us. Love you always @paulogrady.".

Andre shared this picture of himself and Paul on holiday to mark what would have been his 68th birthday. Picture: Instagram/Andre Portasio

Paul and Andre have been together since 2006, and wed in 2017 in a low-key ceremony held at The Goring Hotel in central London.

At the time of Paul's death, the pair had five dogs; Nancy, Arfur, Conchita, Eddie, and Sausage. Andre carried Conchita during Paul's funeral procession and into the church where the service took place.

Paul O'Grady's husband Andre Portasio carried their dog Conchita into the church for the funeral. Picture: Alamy

Andre, a former-professional ballet dancer, was the one who broke the tragic news of Paul's death earlier this year.

In the statement he said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

