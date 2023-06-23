John Goodman weight loss: Inside actor's 200lbs transformation from diet to exercise

23 June 2023, 16:54

Inside John Goodman's 200lb weight loss and what he's said about it
Inside John Goodman's 200lb weight loss and what he's said about it. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

John Goodman looks almost unrecognisable after losing an impressive 200lbs through a change of diet and exercise regime.

John Goodman, 71, revealed the results of his weight loss earlier this month when he attended the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival.

The actor, who is best known for his roles in Monsters Inc, Roseanne, The Borrowers and The Big Lebowski, recently spoke openly about his transformation, which is reported to have started in 2007.

He told Rolling Stone in an interview this month that he has lost 200lbs in total, and that he credits boxing and daily walking as factors in his weight loss.

Talking to the publication, John explained that he has felt unmotivated to exercise since the coronavirus pandemic, but that he has a routine ready for the summer.

John Goodman shows off his weight loss at the Golden Nymphs Award Ceremony during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival
John Goodman shows off his weight loss at the Golden Nymphs Award Ceremony during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival. Picture: Alamy

"I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done", he said: "I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs."

John Goodman, pictured here in 2009, has credited his weight loss to boxing and daily walks
John Goodman, pictured here in 2009, has credited his weight loss to boxing and daily walks. Picture: Alamy

Back in 2010, John told People that he had lost an impressive 100lbs by cutting out sugar and alcohol from his diet.

He also started to work with health coach and trainer Mackie Shilstone.

In 2015, Shilstone told The New York Post that John had lost weight by adapting a mediterranean diet made up of fresh vegetable, olive oil and fatty fish.

John Goodman stars in Roseanne, 1988
John Goodman stars in Roseanne, 1988. Picture: Alamy

A year later, in 2016, John continued to share details from his weight loss journey. He told ABC News: "In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 lbs, and then reward myself with a six-pack of bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits."

He added: “I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, because work is very draining.”

