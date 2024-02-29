Married At First Sight's Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle announce split days after reunion

Married At First Sight couple Erica Roberts and Jordan Gayle have broken up. Picture: Instagram/@jordanrmgayle/@ericarobertss_

By Hope Wilson

MAFS couple Erica and Jordan have revealed they are no longer together.

Married At First Sight stars Erica Roberts, 25, and Jordan Gayle, 26, have announced their split, days after the MAFS UK reunion aired.

Jordan and Erica had a challenging run on MAFS, with the pair almost leaving the experiment after Jordan engaged in a physical altercation with fellow groom Luke Worley, 31. This fight led to Luke being axed from the show and the reunion episode.

Despite this, the pair were able to put their difficulties with the rest of the cast behind them and showed a united front during the latest episode of Married At First Sight.

But all was not well with the two and they have become the second MAFS UK 2023 couple to split after Peggy Rose, 33, and Georges Berthonneau, 31, announced their breakup earlier this month.

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts met on Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram/@ericarobertss_

The news of their split was leaked to the press before the couple could announce it themselves, however both Erica and Jordan took to social media to discuss their split.

Erica posted: "It’s disappointing that Jordan and I weren’t able to share this on our own terms due to the press leak but we would just like to confirm that we are no longer together.

"This hasn’t been an easy decision for us both as we really wanted to make our relationship work."

"I truly wish him all the best and there is no bad blood between us."

Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts are no longer together. Picture: Channel 4

Jordan wrote a similar statement which read: "Yes sadly we are not together anymore but not because of the reunion. It’s very sad the way this has come out and I’m not sure where it’s come from.

"But there is a lot of noise coming from people who know nothing about what has happened…the reunion was filmed around 5 months ago and we have had great and special memories since then, some of them you’e seen on our social media's.

"There doesn’t always have to be a villain in a break up and I just ask for everyone not to look for one. This is all I will say for now, I will speak again when the time is right but for now…I will be around those people who really know me."

Jordan also revealed he would be spending extra time with his dog following his split from Erica.

Jordan and Erica were wed on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Following their appearance at the MAFS reunion, fans were not convinced of Jordan and Erica's relationship, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their feelings on their partnership.

One user wrote: "Yeah, Erica and Jordan should just end it #MAFSUK"

Another added: "Erica and Jordan are obsessed with proving to other people “how good they are” and that is why they are a terrible match. #MAFSUK"

With a third stating: "#MAFS Erica and Jordan are giving mother with son who tantrums …I hate to break it to you babe but you are parenting this man …..that is what this relationship is."

