Why did Peggy and Georges split? Their Married At First Sight relationship explained

MAFS UK favourites Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau announced their break-up.

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Married At First Sight's Peggy and Georges and why have they broken up?

Married At First Sight is heading back to our screens later this month for the 2023 cast reunion episode, and we can't wait!

Viewers will see some of the couples and exes reunite to air their grievances with each other, and the teaser trailer suggests there will be lots of fireworks. With Luke Worley, 31, being 'axed' from the episode following his physical fight with Jordan Gayle, 26, fans will see Luke's ex Jay Howard, 31, confront Jordan and his partner Erica Roberts, 25, in a fiery war of words.

Elsewhere tensions are set to rise between Rozz Darlington, 28, and Thomas Kriaras, 27, but there may still be some love in the air as Paul Liba, 27, appears to ask Tasha Jay, 25, a very important question...

But one couple who may not be on the best of terms are Peggy Rose, 33, and Georges Berthonneau, 31. The two revealed they had split on Valentine's Day after several months together. Things don't seem to have ended amicably, as Georges has now given an interview in which he has called Peggy a 'calculated manipulator'.

Georges Berthonneau and Peggy Rose had a rocky journey on Married At First Sight.

Why did Peggy and Georges split?

Speaking to The Mail Online, Georges opened up about being blindsided by Peggy after she announced their break-up via an Instagram Story.

The MAFS UK groom revealed: "We said we were going to do it together. The next thing I know she's putting out a statement on Valentine's Day, on purpose. It's obvious she has done that on purpose. It is calculated.

"I sent her flowers, a card and balloons for Valentine's... I checked my letterbox yesterday and I got nothing."

Georges Berthonneau and Peggy Rose announced their split on social media.

He then went on to disclose how he was feeling about their break-up, stating:

"Mentally, I have been struggling a lot recently. When I say a lot, I mean more than I have ever struggled before in my life and that's down to lack of routine, income, clients... all round struggling with making ends meet and I have been burning through my savings."

Georges also gave an insight into what went wrong with the relationship, revealing:

"Peggy realised that something wasn't right and when we got back from Paris, we spoke on January 30, and she asked whether everything was okay with us. I have never been so confused in my life, I wasn't sure if it was our relationship, me or just life, I couldn't put my finger on it."

Georges Bert and Peggy Rose met on Married At First Sight.

Georges added: "I sent her such a long message I was weeping with tears, and I don't usually do that... I knew we had broken up because of how the conversation went.

"No one ended anything, we didn't say, this is over, just the way the conversation went on the phone, it seemed like it was over. I never wanted to dump her.

"I am such an optimist in life because until it's over, I never think it is. I told her, I don't want this to end, I just needed some time and space because I'm not very well mentally and I'm not happy."

Viewers saw Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau said 'yes' to continuing their marriage on the outside.

Georges continued: "I never saw her. We came back from Paris for her birthday, and I didn't see her for two weeks. She has only been to my place three times since the end of the show in May. I have to go to hers or we have to get a hotel. She never, ever came to mine.

"I get it... she's probably used to men with apartments in Chelsea that earn six-figures, but I do have a nice place.

"I was in a relationship with somebody that didn't actually want to spend time with me. I always asked her 'When do you want to see me?' She never asked me when I was free or said at the last minute, 'I’m free all evening, let's do something.'"

He later confessed: "I was the only one that wanted to make things better. Peggy doesn't take accountability or ownership for her actions, she points and blames, she gaslights and she manipulates."

Georges and Peggy tied the knot on Married At First Sight.

He also revealed that Peggy may be taking part in TOWIE in the future, saying:

"TOWIE really wants her. She turned them down because she was in a relationship with me because they want her single... but I'm pretty sure she will be on their books now. She lives in Kent and hangs out with all of that lot.

"If goes on the show, I'll be over the moon for her. All I want is for her to be happy. If it's with me, then even better but if it's not with me... then fine."

Georges Berthonneau and Peggy Rose visited each other's homes on Married At First Sight.

A spokesperson for Peggy said: "After Georges expressed his desire to end his relationship with Peggy, she made every effort to handle the situation amicably and comply with his wishes.

"She requested that they issue a joint statement, and she has been persistently asking him to do so for the past two weeks, despite his continuous disregard for her request.

"It should be noted that she had no intentions of selling her story, and instead opted to release her own statement."

