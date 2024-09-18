MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding
18 September 2024, 11:21
Viewers fear that a Married At First Sight fan-favourite couple Kieran and Kristina have parted ways, despite their wedding airing just days ago.
Married At First Sight fans are convinced one of the grooms has split from his wife just months after their wedding.
Earlier this week, viewers watched as Kieran, 29, and Kristina, 30, tied the knot in a hilarious ceremony which showed the pair getting off to a flying start.
Despite quickly bonding over the great outdoors and receiving relationship advice from experts Mel Schilling, Paul Brunson and Charlene Douglas, lovers of the show are convinced that the couple have broken-up due to one telling fact.
Eagle-eyed followers have realised Kieran does not follow Kristina on Instagram, despite the bride following him on the social media platform.
Despite this, viewers are still rooting for the pair, with many taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to send messages of support to the newlyweds.
One user wrote: "I think Kristina is going to love Kieran #MAFSUK"
Another added: "#MAFSUK Just saw first ep. I'm sooo rooting for Kieran and Kristina to work. Love them! They're so lovely."
With a third stating: "I'm completely invested in Kieran and Kristina they are a belter of a couple! #MAFSUK"
Whilst the show is airing, neither Kieran nor Kristina are able to discuss their relationship status until their final scenes on MAFS UK have aired.
In the preview for the next episode, viewers watched as Kristina and Kieran, Eve and Charlie, Caspar and Emma and Nathan and Lacey headed off on honeymoon.
Whilst things look good for Kristina and Kieran, the same can't be said for Eve and Charlie as the latest MAFS UK teaser shows the couple having a huge argument just days into their marriage.
Similarly, Nathan and Holly got off to a frosty start when he mistook his wife's twin for his bride!
