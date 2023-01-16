Dog expert says it is 'dangerous' to let teenagers walk dogs for pocket money

16 January 2023, 14:18

By Alice Dear

The professional is calling for stricter legislation to be in place for dog walkers.

A dog expert has said that allowing teenagers to walk dogs for pocket money is "dangerous" and "irresponsible".

Debbie Connolly, who is an adviser at the Professional Dog Walking Association, appeared on Good Morning Britain where she explained why she is calling for stricter laws and legislations to be put in place for dog walkers.

Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on the hit ITV morning show, Debbie explained: "One of the most frightening things I've seen recently is someone in a beautiful rural village saying 'my 14-year-old daughter would like some pocket money does anyone have a god she can walk?'

"That's not the first or last time I'll see that. That's irresponsible and dangerous."

People are calling for stricter legislations for dog walkers
People are calling for stricter legislations for dog walkers. Picture: Getty

Debbie explained that she thinks there should be stricter laws in place for dog walkers, saying: "I think licensing should be staggered, so if you're new, or you're new to dogs, if you're not very experienced and you want to become a professional dog walker – this is people's livelihoods, so we need to be careful – then I think you should start with a national license which says [you can walk] one or two dogs.

She went on: "[If] you demonstrate by practice, by experience, by learning that you can do more, you get an interim license and perhaps a few more [dogs]."

Debbie explains why she thinks there should be more laws for dog walkers on Good Morning Britain
Debbie explains why she thinks there should be more laws for dog walkers on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

People have been agreeing with Debbie online, with one person commenting: "I was a professional dog handler, and yes there should be legislation on dog walking in general."

Another posted: "There should be stricter dog laws full stop. Fed up with being a good responsible dog owner and being lumped in with all the idiots. And ultimately it's the dogs who suffer. All dogs should be legally registered & licensed & owners should have to undergo some sort of training."

Dog walkers in the UK currently do not need a license or insurance
Dog walkers in the UK currently do not need a license or insurance. Picture: Getty

In the UK, it is currently not a legal requirement to have a dog walking license or to have insurance.

Pet Business Insurance writes on their website: "In the UK, it’s currently not necessary to have a dog walking licence, qualification, or certification.

"With no universal minimum requirements in place, all you need to legally operate a successful dog walking business is a love of dogs and adequate spare time."

