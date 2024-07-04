Judy Murray fact file - Net worth, husband, children and tennis career explained

Judy Murray is mother to tennis stars Andy and Jamie Murray. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Judy Murray has carved an incredible career for herself as not only a stellar tennis coach but mother to Jamie and Andy Murray. But we want to know more about her, from her net worth, children and husband to her career.

Judy Murray has become a legend in her own right, outside of being mother to tennis stars Andy Murray and Jamie Murray - the superstar brothers the nation looks forward to watching compete in the Gentlemen's Doubles at Wimbledon 2024.

Not only has the mother-of-two been a tennis coach for decades, but she was once an amateur professional tennis player herself, winning 64 titles at the time.

On top of that, the 64-year-old has managed to become the richest tennis coach to hail from Scotland.

With all those achievements under her belt, we want to learn more about Judy Murray. From her net worth, children and husband to her incredible career. Here’s what we know.

Judy Murray has become a respected tennis coach. Picture: Getty

What is Judy Murray’s net worth?

According to Idolnetworth as of 2022, Judy Murray has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

These millions haven't come easy, however, as Judy has worked long and hard for her huge earnings. She saw success when she played tennis professionally in her youth, winning 64 junior and amateur titles up until the age of 18-years-old.

However, she decided to stop pursuing professional tennis after an incident in Barcelona where she was robbed of her title, saying at the time she had started to feel homesick.

Judy Murray has done a lot of work to encourage young people to get into tennis. Picture: Getty

After returning home, Judy studied French and Business Studies at Edinburgh University before she established a career as a tennis coach.

She coached both her professional tennis-star sons Jamie and Andy Murray early in their careers, became the Scottish National Coach and was even voted to coach the British Federation Cup team from 2011 to 2016.

Judy’s passion has been to mould space and opportunities for women and young girls in the sport and eventually her coaching was put on the back-burner as she embraced becoming a media personality to spread the message.

Appearing on the likes of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, The Chase Celebrity Christmas in 2018 and Celebrity Masterchef in 2020, Judy has also jumped on Loose Women and Lorraine.

Judy Murray was on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. Picture: Getty

As of 2023, the illustrious tennis coach retired from teaching the sport and has taken up the pen instead. Judy managed to sign a two-book deal with Orion Fiction, with her first novel called ‘The Wild Card.’

Writing on social media, she said: "It is set in the tennis world and features a female lead character who proves it's never too late to follow your dreams. It's fiction. But I obviously have many years of experience in the world of women's tennis.”

"You get to a stage of life where you want to spend more time with your family and doing things for yourself. I've been committed to trying to grow tennis across Scotland for well over 30 years.”

"It's time for the next generation to step up and take over that because I think I've served my time."

Judy Murray shares Andy and Jamie Murray with her ex-husband William Murray. Picture: Getty

Who are Judy Murray’s children and husband?

Judy Murray has two sons – you may have heard of them; Andy Murray and Jamie Murray.

She welcomed Jamie in 1986 and Andy in 1987 with her ex-husband William Murray, whom she divorced in 2005.

Judy has been a staple of support for her sons, usually seen in the crowds at their matches alongside their father William, a regional manager of Scottish newsagent chain RS McColl.

Judy Murray and William Murray got divorced in 2005. Picture: Getty

William opened up to the Daily Record about his family in the past, saying at the time: "Since Andy and Jamie have been in the public eye for the last couple of years, Judy has always been there with them. That's just the way it's worked out and I'm not the kind who runs out and demands publicity."

"To me, it's just about Andy and Jamie. They are the people that count and as long as they are happy, that's all that matters."

"Most people get the impression I was an absent father. That was not - and is not - the case. I'm happy to stand back in the shadows so long as the facts are right."