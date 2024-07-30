Becky Downie family: Olympian's parents, sister and brother's tragic death explained

30 July 2024, 17:27 | Updated: 30 July 2024, 17:53

Inside Becky Downie's family life
Inside Becky Downie's family life
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Becky Downie competes in the Olympics artistic gymnastics final on what would have been her late brother's birthday, we take a deep dive into her family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Becky Downie will be supported by her family on Tuesday, 30th July, as she joins the Team GB athletes for the artistic gymnastics final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The British Olympian, 32, is returning to the Games after an eight-year break following the tragic and unexpected death of her brother, Josh, in 2021.

The final of the artistic gymnastics will be an especially emotional day for Becky as well as it marks what would have been her brother's 27th birthday.

As she takes to the stadium, here's a look into Becky Downie's family life.

Becky Downie is from Nottingham and was raised by mum Helen and dad Anthony
Becky Downie is from Nottingham and was raised by mum Helen and dad Anthony

What happened to Becky Downie's brother?

In May 2021, Becky Downie's brother Josh died unexpectedly at the age of 24-years-old from an undiagnosed heart condition.

The tragedy happened just weeks before trails for the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics, causing her absence from the team for eight years.

Becky is now competing in the final of the artistic gymnastics, and is remembering her brother on the special day, 30th July, which would have been his 27th birthday.

“The team final was a big goal for our team coming here, and for me especially I know it’s going to be an emotional day because it falls on my brother’s birthday," she said: "As I was entering the arena I started tearing up, but they were happy tears."

Becky Downie marked her brother's birthday on social media, three years after his tragic death
Becky Downie marked her brother's birthday on social media, three years after his tragic death

At the time of his death, Becky shared an emotive post on her social media where she wrote: "No words can describe the pain we as a family are all feeling right now. The world is so cruel sometimes and no one is ever ready for anything like this to happen.

"Josh you were the most amazing brother with one of the biggest hearts I know. You will always be my little big brother & I will love and miss you for the rest of my life. A life without you is unimaginable and not one I ever wanted to live but know you will never be forgotten. We will forever be the Downie 5."

Becky Downie is competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final
Becky Downie is competing in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

Who are Becky Downie's mum and dad?

Becky Downie's mum is Helen Downie and her dad is Anthony. Not only did the parents-of-five from Nottingham raise Olympian Becky but also her sister Ellie - also an athlete.

Helen, who is often seen in the crowds cheering on Becky and Ellie, and has previously spoken about their journey to the Games.

"When Becky started I didn't think she'd ever get as far as she has, I thought it was just a hobby," she said: "But when I went to her first competition she was actually really good, which surprised me, and she just got better and better. She's always had a will to win. Neither of them likes losing at all."

Becky and Ellie Downie pictured here with their dad, Anthony, as they were presented with their MBEs earlier this year
Becky and Ellie Downie pictured here with their dad, Anthony, as they were presented with their MBEs earlier this year

Who is Becky Downie's sister?

Becky Downie's sister is Ellie Downie, a retired artistic gymnast who has represented Great Britain in the World Championships and European Championships.

Ellie retired from the sport in 2023, explaining that she had quit to focus on her "mental health and happiness" and to coach junior athletes.

