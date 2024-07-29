When does Andy Murray play again? His Olympic schedule revealed

29 July 2024, 17:21

Andy Murray is competing at the 2024 Olympics
Andy Murray is competing at the 2024 Olympics. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When is Andy Murray playing again at the Olympics?

Olympic and Wimbledon legend Andy Murray, 37, has delayed his retirement in order to compete in the 2024 Paris Games alongside Dan Evans.

The Team GB pair will be representing the UK in the tennis doubles tournament, where they will face stiff competition from players such as Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

After dominating their opening game, many of us were on the edge of our seats as Andy and Dan sailed through to the next round.

When does Andy Murray play again? His tennis schedule revealed.

This will be Andy Murray's last Olympic Games
This will be Andy Murray's last Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

When is Andy Murray playing next?

Andy will be playing on Tuesday the 30th of July, alongside his doubles partner Dan Evans. It is unclear what time the athletes will take to the court, as the order of play has not been revealed yet.

The pair will compete against either French players Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils of France or Belgian stars Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, depending on the outcomes of their match on Monday.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans won their first round at the Olympics
Andy Murray and Dan Evans won their first round at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

Unlike Dan, Andy is not taking part in the singles competition, after withdrawing to focus on his doubles games.

Speaking about his partnership with Dan, Andy said after their first match together: "I certainly couldn't have done that on my own today. We're out there as a team and Evo certainly played a huge part in that.

"He's shown that too, particularly when he's played in Davis Cup and when he's competed for his country before. He helped me big time today and I'm proud of that."

