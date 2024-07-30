Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

30 July 2024, 15:30

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics
Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Andy Murray's Doubles teammate Dan Evans? His age, height, girlfriend and ranking revealed.

Dan Evans and teammate Andy Murray are hoping to do their best to bring gold to Team GB in the tennis Men's Doubles at the Paris Olympics.

Their next match will see the British pair play against Belgian players Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, as they try to continue their winning streak and get one step closer to taking home a medal. But will their rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal manage to win their matches and put the breaks on Andy and Dan's podium hopes? Only time shall tell!

A regular at Wimbledon, tennis legend Dan doesn't have as large a profile as his teammate Andy, meaning many sports fans are keen to get to know the sports star a bit more.

How old is Dan Evans, how tall is he, who is his girlfriend, what is his ranking and where is he from?

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are representing Team GB at the Olympics
Dan Evans and Andy Murray are representing Team GB at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

How old is Dan Evans?

Dan is 34-years-old and was born on the 23rd of May 1990, making him a Gemini.

He began his career as a squash player at the age of seven before changing to tennis a few years later. A child prodigy, Dan began training at the Law Tennis Association at 13-years-old.

Speaking about his training, Dan told the Sportsman: "I was never the best at 14 and 15, in fact, I was probably the worst. I was smaller than the others and a bit of a late developer, but I always thought I was pretty good and in the end, I was the best."

Where is Dan Evans from?

British pro Dan is from the Hall Green area of Birmingham, but currently resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dan Evans is a British tennis player
Dan Evans is a British tennis player. Picture: Getty

Who is Dan Evans girlfriend?

Olympian Dan is in a relationship with a woman called Aleah, with the pair meeting when Aleah worked in Winchcombe back in 2017, according to Tennisfansite.com.

It isn't clear how old Aleah is or what her current employment status is, however she can often be seen in the stands supporting Dan during his games.

How tall is Dan Evans?

Dan is 5 ft 9 in, making him 1.75 m tall. He is slightly shorter than his teammate Andy who stands at 6ft 3in, as well as Rafael Nadal who is 6ft 1in.

Dan Evans plays alongside Andy Murray
Dan Evans plays alongside Andy Murray. Picture: Getty

What is Dan Evans ranking?

Dan is currently ranked British No.3 and is also number 58 in the ATP rankings.

His highest career ranking was world No. 21 in singles in 2023 and No. 52 in Men's Doubles in 2021.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans relationship

Friends on and off the court, Andy and Dan have a close partnership which has helped them dominate the tennis game.

The duo have competed against each other many times, but have also played alongside each other at the Davis Cup and the French Open.

Speaking about his partnership with Dan, Andy said after their first match Olympics match together: "I certainly couldn't have done that on my own today. We're out there as a team and Evo certainly played a huge part in that.

"He's shown that too, particularly when he's played in Davis Cup and when he's competed for his country before. He helped me big time today and I'm proud of that."

Dan has tight bonds with the Murray family as he has also played Doubles with Andy's brother Jamie.

