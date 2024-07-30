Why do Olympic swimmers have circles on their bodies? Cupping therapy benefits explained

30 July 2024, 15:00

Why do Olympic swimmers have circles on their bodies?
Why do Olympic swimmers have circles on their bodies? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is cupping therapy? Why do Olympic swimmers do it? What are the benefits of cupping? All your questions, answered.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Paris 2024 Olympics are in full swing, and we've already see Team GB win several medals, including Tom Daley and Noah Williams for diving and Adam Peaty for swimming.

As people watch the many events taking place across the 16 days of the Olympics, many have been left questioning why they keep seeing red circles on the athlete's bodies - especially on swimmers.

With Michael Phelps making the therapy mainstream during the Rio 2016 Olympics, swimmers from across the world - including Team GB's Adam Peaty - have been using the technique to help them during their intense training.

But what is cupping therapy? What are the benefits of cupping therapy? Here's everything you need to know:

USA's Michael Phelps first made cupping therapy mainstream when he was seen with the marks on his back and arms during Rio 2016
USA's Michael Phelps first made cupping therapy mainstream when he was seen with the marks on his back and arms during Rio 2016. Picture: Getty

What is cupping therapy?

Cupping is an ancient therapy which is used by many athletes to help deal with body pain during training for sporting events.

The therapy uses cups to apply suction to the skin, which causes the round bruising marks. These marks are caused by broken blood vessels just under the skin which react like a bruise.

There are two types of cupping therapy; wet and dry. Dry cupping therapy involves suction being applied to the skin for minutes at a time and is often accompanied with other forms of therapy including message and acupuncture.

Wet cupping therapy is performed in the same way but includes blood being removed with small cuts to the skin.

Cupping therapy uses suction to help with pain in the body caused by intense training
Cupping therapy uses suction to help with pain in the body caused by intense training. Picture: Getty

What are the benefits of cupping therapy?

According to Harvard Health's Robert H. Shmerling, cupping therapy has several benefits, although how it works biologically has never been explained.

It can help with back and neck pain, skin diseases such as acne and hives, lowering cholesterol, migraines, knee arthritis and improving immune function.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

Showbiz

Alice Kinsella is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Alice Kinsella's age, height, medals, Instagram and famous family revealed

Showbiz

'Number of casualties' after helicopter crashes into building in Ireland

UK & World

Serial shoplifter who made £500,000 claiming refunds on stolen items jailed

UK & World

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Big Brother start date has been revealed

When does Big Brother start? Release date revealed

Showbiz

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

Showbiz

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB

Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband

Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Showbiz

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Showbiz

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

TV & Movies

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave

Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

Weather

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will be getting married in the future

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

Showbiz

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced

Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping