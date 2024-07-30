Why do Olympic swimmers have circles on their bodies? Cupping therapy benefits explained

Why do Olympic swimmers have circles on their bodies? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

What is cupping therapy? Why do Olympic swimmers do it? What are the benefits of cupping? All your questions, answered.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Paris 2024 Olympics are in full swing, and we've already see Team GB win several medals, including Tom Daley and Noah Williams for diving and Adam Peaty for swimming.

As people watch the many events taking place across the 16 days of the Olympics, many have been left questioning why they keep seeing red circles on the athlete's bodies - especially on swimmers.

With Michael Phelps making the therapy mainstream during the Rio 2016 Olympics, swimmers from across the world - including Team GB's Adam Peaty - have been using the technique to help them during their intense training.

But what is cupping therapy? What are the benefits of cupping therapy? Here's everything you need to know:

USA's Michael Phelps first made cupping therapy mainstream when he was seen with the marks on his back and arms during Rio 2016. Picture: Getty

What is cupping therapy?

Cupping is an ancient therapy which is used by many athletes to help deal with body pain during training for sporting events.

The therapy uses cups to apply suction to the skin, which causes the round bruising marks. These marks are caused by broken blood vessels just under the skin which react like a bruise.

There are two types of cupping therapy; wet and dry. Dry cupping therapy involves suction being applied to the skin for minutes at a time and is often accompanied with other forms of therapy including message and acupuncture.

Wet cupping therapy is performed in the same way but includes blood being removed with small cuts to the skin.

Cupping therapy uses suction to help with pain in the body caused by intense training. Picture: Getty

What are the benefits of cupping therapy?

According to Harvard Health's Robert H. Shmerling, cupping therapy has several benefits, although how it works biologically has never been explained.

It can help with back and neck pain, skin diseases such as acne and hives, lowering cholesterol, migraines, knee arthritis and improving immune function.