Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

29 July 2024, 10:08

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB
Noah Williams is competing for Team GB. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Noah Williams, does he have a girlfriend, who are his parents, how tall is he and does he have Only Fans?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noah Williams is representing Team GB alongside Tom Daley in diving at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the talented athletes are hoping to bag themselves a gold.

After making his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021, Noah is hoping to follow in Tom's successful footsteps and become a household name. The rising star has already competed in the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the European Championships, meaning he's no stranger to high pressure events.

While we cheer him on via our TV screens, many of us have been wanting to get to know Noah a bit better.

How old is Noah Williams, how tall is he, does he have a girlfriend, where is he from, who are his parents and does he have Instagram?

Noah Williams is competing in the Paris Olympics
Noah Williams is competing in the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

How old is Noah Williams?

Olympic star Noah is 24-years-old and was born on the 15th of May 2000, making him a Taurus.

He began his diving career at nine-years-old and started diving competitively at the age of eleven.

Where is Noah Williams from?

Noah was born in Hoxton in Hackney, London and trains at the the London Aquatics Centre.

Does Noah Williams have Only Fans?

Yes, Noah does have Only Fans, however his content isn't what you'd usually expect from the site.

Alongside fellow diver Jack Laugher, the pair have joined the subscription service where fans can pay £10 for exclusive content from the athletes.

A source told the Sun: "These guys train so hard and there is little time for them to earn outside the pool. They're all in incredible shape and if they can top up their Team GB money in this way then good luck to them. In an ideal world they'd get paid more and not need to but bosses are very relaxed about the OnlyFans work."

Noah Williams is a successful diver
Noah Williams is a successful diver. Picture: Getty

How tall is Noah Williams?

Noah is 5ft 7in, meaning he is 1.74m tall.

Competing alongside Noah is Tom Daley who stands 5ft 8in, making him 1.77m.

Who is Noah Williams girlfriend?

Noah is in a relationship with a woman named Lucy and according to his social media account the pair have been together for five years. Posting on Instagram earlier this year, Noah shared an image of himself and Lucy, writing: "Half of a decade together😵 I can never thank you enough for the support you given me through the last 5 years <3I love you so much x Happy anniversary Lucy❤️"

It is currently unknown how old Lucy is and what she does for work, however fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of her in the stands at the Games.

Noah Williams is competing alongside Tom Daley
Noah Williams is competing alongside Tom Daley. Picture: Getty

Who are Noah Williams' parents?

It isn't known who Noah Williams' parents are, however it appears that the diver has a close relationship with his mum and dad, as they have supported him throughout his career.

Speaking to The Guardian, Noah revealed: "My dad had a few years where he literally couldn’t work because he had to take me from school to training, and it was not like we’re well off.

"I appreciate it so much what they’ve done for me, and hopefully I can pay them back by doing this."

What is Noah Williams' Instagram?

Fans can follow Noah on Instagram @noah_w9.

He often shares images of his diving adventures and days out with friends.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband

Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

Olympics 2024

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

TV & Movies

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will be getting married in the future

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

When is Love Is Blind UK coming out? Release date revealed

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave

Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

Weather

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced

Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

News

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Love Is Blind UK full cast revealed ahead of the series' release date in August

Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed

TV & Movies

Fans have been wanting to know more about Charlotte Dujardin's family life

Charlotte Dujardin's husband, children, medals and net worth revealed

What happens at the end of Supacell and does Dionne die?

Supacell ending explained – does Dionne die?

TV & Movies

Here's all the high street restaurants offering free meals and deals for kids during the school summer holidays

Restaurants and cafés where kids eat for free this summer school holiday

Lifestyle

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been wearing their wedding rings

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes confuse fans after wearing wedding rings

As Brits head off on their summer holidays, areas of Europe are struggling with the heatwave

European heatwave latest weather warnings to holidaymakers travelling to Spain, Portugal, Greece and more

Weather

Joey Essex is going on Love Island 2024

Has Joey Essex been paid to go on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world

Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Andy Murray and Kim Sears met in 2005

Andy Murray wife and kids: Inside tennis star's family life with Kim and four children

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities

Joey Essex opened up on Love Island about the loss of his mum

What happened to Joey Essex's mum? Love Island star opens up about family tragedy

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women following a three month break

Ruth Langsford makes emotional return to Loose Women following split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently announced their split

Do Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have any children? Their family life revealed