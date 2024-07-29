Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Noah Williams, does he have a girlfriend, who are his parents, how tall is he and does he have Only Fans?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noah Williams is representing Team GB alongside Tom Daley in diving at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the talented athletes are hoping to bag themselves a gold.

After making his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021, Noah is hoping to follow in Tom's successful footsteps and become a household name. The rising star has already competed in the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and the European Championships, meaning he's no stranger to high pressure events.

While we cheer him on via our TV screens, many of us have been wanting to get to know Noah a bit better.

How old is Noah Williams, how tall is he, does he have a girlfriend, where is he from, who are his parents and does he have Instagram?

Noah Williams is competing in the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

How old is Noah Williams?

Olympic star Noah is 24-years-old and was born on the 15th of May 2000, making him a Taurus.

He began his diving career at nine-years-old and started diving competitively at the age of eleven.

Where is Noah Williams from?

Noah was born in Hoxton in Hackney, London and trains at the the London Aquatics Centre.

Does Noah Williams have Only Fans?

Yes, Noah does have Only Fans, however his content isn't what you'd usually expect from the site.

Alongside fellow diver Jack Laugher, the pair have joined the subscription service where fans can pay £10 for exclusive content from the athletes.

A source told the Sun: "These guys train so hard and there is little time for them to earn outside the pool. They're all in incredible shape and if they can top up their Team GB money in this way then good luck to them. In an ideal world they'd get paid more and not need to but bosses are very relaxed about the OnlyFans work."

Noah Williams is a successful diver. Picture: Getty

How tall is Noah Williams?

Noah is 5ft 7in, meaning he is 1.74m tall.

Competing alongside Noah is Tom Daley who stands 5ft 8in, making him 1.77m.

Who is Noah Williams girlfriend?

Noah is in a relationship with a woman named Lucy and according to his social media account the pair have been together for five years. Posting on Instagram earlier this year, Noah shared an image of himself and Lucy, writing: "Half of a decade together😵 I can never thank you enough for the support you given me through the last 5 years <3I love you so much x Happy anniversary Lucy❤️"

It is currently unknown how old Lucy is and what she does for work, however fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of her in the stands at the Games.

Noah Williams is competing alongside Tom Daley. Picture: Getty

Who are Noah Williams' parents?

It isn't known who Noah Williams' parents are, however it appears that the diver has a close relationship with his mum and dad, as they have supported him throughout his career.

Speaking to The Guardian, Noah revealed: "My dad had a few years where he literally couldn’t work because he had to take me from school to training, and it was not like we’re well off.

"I appreciate it so much what they’ve done for me, and hopefully I can pay them back by doing this."

What is Noah Williams' Instagram?

Fans can follow Noah on Instagram @noah_w9.

He often shares images of his diving adventures and days out with friends.