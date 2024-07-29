When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When is Tom Daley diving in the Olympics? What time can you watch him compete? How can you watch Tom Daley diving live today?

Tom Daley, 30, is currently in Paris competing in the Olympics 2024 for Team GB, and will take to the diving board today alongside his partner Noah Williams.

The British diver from Plymouth in Devon is competing with the hopes of bringing home the gold medal for his husband and children, following his success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where he won his first gold.

Having become a national treasure, it is no wonder people across the UK are anxious to watch Tom Daley dive alongside his partner Noah Williams in the Men's Synchronised 10m platform final.

From the time to how to watch, here's what you need to know:

Tom Daley and his diving partner Noah Williams are going for the gold in the synchronised diving event. Picture: Getty

What time is Tom Daley diving today?

Today, Monday 29th July, Tom Daley will take part in the Men's Synchronised 10m platform final alongside Noah Williams.

The pair will be going up against Australia, Canada, Ukraine, Mexico, Germany, China and France in a bid to win the gold medal.

Tom and Noah will be diving at 11:00am, Paris time, which will be 10:00am UK time.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams will dive in the Men's Synchronised 10m platform final on Monday, 29th July. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the final, Tom shared his excitement at his family being in the crowd to watch him: "For me, this time around, my Olympic gold medals will be standing on the diving board, looking to my side and seeing my husband, my kids, my mum, my friends, family, aunts, uncles.

"There's a lot of people coming to watch. To see them and be able to dive in front of that again will be extremely special.

"I'm so excited to see my little kids' faces when I am stood on that diving board. That's why I've come back this year - it's for them."

Tom Daley is hoping to walk away from the Paris 2024 Olympics with another gold medal. Picture: Getty

When will Tom Daley be diving during the Olympics?

Tom Daley will not be taking part in any individual diving events, instead focusing on the Men's Synchronised 10m platform for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

How to watch Tom Daley diving live

You can watch the full Olympics coverage, including Tom Daley for the Men's Synchronised 10m platform alongside Noah Williams, on BBC One and iPlayer.