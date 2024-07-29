When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

29 July 2024, 08:53

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?
When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is Tom Daley diving in the Olympics? What time can you watch him compete? How can you watch Tom Daley diving live today?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Daley, 30, is currently in Paris competing in the Olympics 2024 for Team GB, and will take to the diving board today alongside his partner Noah Williams.

The British diver from Plymouth in Devon is competing with the hopes of bringing home the gold medal for his husband and children, following his success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where he won his first gold.

Having become a national treasure, it is no wonder people across the UK are anxious to watch Tom Daley dive alongside his partner Noah Williams in the Men's Synchronised 10m platform final.

From the time to how to watch, here's what you need to know:

Tom Daley and his diving partner Noah Williams are going for the gold in the synchronised diving event
Tom Daley and his diving partner Noah Williams are going for the gold in the synchronised diving event. Picture: Getty

What time is Tom Daley diving today?

Today, Monday 29th July, Tom Daley will take part in the Men's Synchronised 10m platform final alongside Noah Williams.

The pair will be going up against Australia, Canada, Ukraine, Mexico, Germany, China and France in a bid to win the gold medal.

Tom and Noah will be diving at 11:00am, Paris time, which will be 10:00am UK time.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams will dive in the Men's Synchronised 10m platform final on Monday, 29th July
Tom Daley and Noah Williams will dive in the Men's Synchronised 10m platform final on Monday, 29th July. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the final, Tom shared his excitement at his family being in the crowd to watch him: "For me, this time around, my Olympic gold medals will be standing on the diving board, looking to my side and seeing my husband, my kids, my mum, my friends, family, aunts, uncles.

"There's a lot of people coming to watch. To see them and be able to dive in front of that again will be extremely special.

"I'm so excited to see my little kids' faces when I am stood on that diving board. That's why I've come back this year - it's for them."

Tom Daley is hoping to walk away from the Paris 2024 Olympics with another gold medal
Tom Daley is hoping to walk away from the Paris 2024 Olympics with another gold medal. Picture: Getty

When will Tom Daley be diving during the Olympics?

Tom Daley will not be taking part in any individual diving events, instead focusing on the Men's Synchronised 10m platform for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

How to watch Tom Daley diving live

You can watch the full Olympics coverage, including Tom Daley for the Men's Synchronised 10m platform alongside Noah Williams, on BBC One and iPlayer.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

Just Stop Oil activists arrested at Gatwick airport after seven protest in front of departure gate

UK & World

Man Utd stadium plans: Club favour building new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping Old Trafford

Lady Gaga introduces boyfriend Michael Polansky as 'my fiance' at Paris Olympics

Showbiz

'We don't fear death': Israel's threats to Hezbollah after Golan Heights missile strike have only hardened supporters' attitudes

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Showbiz

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Showbiz

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

TV & Movies

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave

Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

Weather

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will be getting married in the future

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

Showbiz

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced

Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Showbiz

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Showbiz

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

When is Love Is Blind UK coming out? Release date revealed

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind UK full cast revealed ahead of the series' release date in August

Love Is Blind UK full cast line-up revealed

TV & Movies

Fans have been wanting to know more about Charlotte Dujardin's family life

Charlotte Dujardin's husband, children, medals and net worth revealed

Showbiz

What happens at the end of Supacell and does Dionne die?

Supacell ending explained – does Dionne die?

TV & Movies

Here's all the high street restaurants offering free meals and deals for kids during the school summer holidays

Restaurants and cafés where kids eat for free this summer school holiday

Lifestyle

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been wearing their wedding rings

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes confuse fans after wearing wedding rings

Showbiz