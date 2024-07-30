Alice Kinsella's age, height, medals, Instagram and famous family revealed

30 July 2024, 17:15

Alice Kinsella is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Alice Kinsella is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Instagram/alicekinsella17/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Alice Kinsella, how tall is she, how many medals does she have and who is her sports star dad Mark and brother Liam?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alice Kinsella is hoping to lead her fellow Team GB gymnasts Becky Downie, Ruby Evans, Georgia-Mae Fenton and Abigail Martin to gold in the Women's Artistic Team All-Around at the Paris 2024 Games.

While the group will face stiff competition from gymnasts such as Simone Biles, Alice is determined to continue her Olympics success after bagging a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

With Alice giving her all to this competitive sport, gymnastics fans have been wanting to get to know the Olympian a bit better- especially since she has some famous family members.

How old is Alex Kinsella, where is she from, how tall is she, what is her Instagram and who is her dad Mark Kinsella and brother Liam Kinsella?

Alice Kinsella is representing Team GB
Alice Kinsella is representing Team GB. Picture: Getty

How old is Alice Kinsella?

British gymnast Alice is 23-years-old and was born on the 13th of March 2001, making her a Pisces.

Alice has opened up about aging out of the sport, telling the BBC: "Since getting older, gymnastics is more mental than physical.

"I'm now trying to tidy up the same routines I have been doing. People do say I am quite good at forgetting about things and moving on, which I am happy about."

She went on to add: "With puberty, it does take a toll and I do think that is a reason why some girls can't push on or do it anymore."

How tall is Alice Kinsella?

Alice is 5ft 1in, making her 1.57m tall. This makes her taller than competitor Simone Biles, who stands art 4 ft 8in, but shorter than Georgia-Mae Fenton who is 5ft 3in.

Alice Kinsella is hoping to win gold at the Paris Olympics
Alice Kinsella is hoping to win gold at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

Who is Alice Kinsella's dad Mark Kinsella?

Alice comes from a sporting family as her father is Irish football manager and former player, Mark Kinsella. He is currently a coach at Drogheda United and has previously played for Colchester United, Charlton Athletic, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Walsall and Lewes.

Speaking after her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Games, Alice spoke of her sporting career, stating: "It feels amazing following in my dad's footsteps."

Mark Kinsella is a former football player
Mark Kinsella is a former football player. Picture: Getty

Who is Alice Kinsella's brother Liam Kinsella?

Alice isn't the only Kinsella sibling who has embarked on a sporting life, as her brother Liam plays football for Cheltenham Town.

However there isn't competition between the pair, as the 28-year-old was quick to congratulate his sister on her medal winning performance in 2021, writing on X: "Thank you for all the lovely messages I’ve received for Alice, still can’t believe she is an Olympic medalist….one proud brother"

Liam Kinsella is a football player
Liam Kinsella is a football player. Picture: Getty

How many medals does Alice Kinsella have?

After making her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago, Alice walked away with a bronze medal in the team event and has also won medals in the European and World Championships, as well as the Commonwealth Games.

What is Alice Kinsella's Instagram?

Fans can follow Alice on Instagram @alicekinsella17. She often shares images of her days out with family and friends, as well as some behind-the-scenes pictures of her competitions.

