Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Duncan Scott, how tall is he, who are his parents, does he have a partner and how many medals does he have? Here is everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympic hopeful.

Duncan Scott will be hoping to grab a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics as he represents Team GB in the swimming competitions.

As Britain’s most decorated Olympic swimmer, Duncan is taking part in the 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay and men's individual medley competitions as he joins Matthew Richards, Tom Dean and Jacob Whittle on their quest for gold.

While we watch him take part in these exciting races, many of us have been wanting to know more about Duncan and how he became one of the UK's greatest swimmers.

How old is Duncan Scott, how tall is he, where does he train, does he have a partner and what is his Instagram?

Duncan Scott has won Olympic medals in the past. Picture: Getty

How old is Duncan Scott?

Duncan is 27-years-old and was born on the 6th of May 1997, making him a Taurus.

He began swimming at a young age and first came to public attention when he won eight gold medals at the 2013 Scottish Age Group Championships in Edinburgh.

Speaking to The National about his swimming career, Duncan revealed: "I don’t know when I initially thought I’d be a swimmer. I don’t know if I ever made that choice. I just kind of did it because I enjoyed it, even up to qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

"I was 17, and was still enjoying it more than it feeling like I had to go out to swim. I almost still have that. I like what I do. It doesn’t feel like a full-time job."

Duncan Scott is going for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

Where does Duncan Scott train?

The sports star was born in Glasgow and raised in Alloa, however he currently trains at University of Stirling under coach Steve Tigg.

The pair have worked together for years, with Steve telling the BBC: "Duncan just was coming up for eight and I just thought, 'this kid is really, really good', even though he was quite spidery."

Who are Duncan Scott's parents?

Duncan's parents are Joy Macnaughton and Nigel Scott, and have supported their son throughout his career.

Speaking to the BBC after Duncan's wins at the 2016 Rio Olympics, his father Nigel said: "Duncan always gives us a good show, he's a very, very confident swimmer and we're delighted for him.

"This is really special. It adds to the two he got back in 2016 so we're really pleased for him. It's tremendous that it's happened, we're all delighted. He's put in a huge amount of effort."

Duncan Scott is part of Team GB. Picture: Getty

How tall is Duncan Scott?

Duncan is 6ft 2in, making him 1.9m tall.

Compared to his fellow Olympians, Adam Peaty is also 6ft 2in, while Matthew Richards is slightly shorter, standing at 1.88m.

How many medals does Duncan Scott have?

Following his debut at the 2016 Rio Games, Duncan has collected six Olympic medals over the years.

So far he has achieved five silver and one gold medal at the Games, along with five medals at the World Championships.

Duncan Scott won medals at the Rio Olympics. Picture: Getty

Does Duncan Scott have a partner?

It is unclear if Duncan Scott is in a relationship as he has not disclosed whether he has a partner or not.

What is Duncan Scott's Instagram?

Fans can follow Duncan on Instagram @dunks_scott, where he often shares images of his competitions as well as pictures of his family and friends.