Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

29 July 2024, 16:00

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter
Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with childhood sweetheart Leah Hickton and their daughter Willow as he competes in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Max Whitlock, 31, has his eyes on another gold medal as he competes in the Paris 2024 Olympics with his wife, Leah, and his daughter, Willow, watching from the sidelines.

The British artistic gymnast has become the most successful in British history, winning a total of fourteen medals and six titles in the Olympics and World Championships, however, he remains adamant his greatest achievement is his daughter.

For the Paris 2024 Olympics, Leah and Willow will be in the crowd cheering Max on, with his wife recently sharing a tribute to her husband ahead of his events.

As Max Whitlock aims to bring home another meal for Team GB, we take a look at his family life with beloved wife and daughter.

Max Whitlock has the support of his wife, Leah, and their daughter, Willow, at the Olympics
Max Whitlock has the support of his wife, Leah, and their daughter, Willow, at the Olympics.

Who is Max Whitlock's wife?

Max Whitlock is married to Leah Hickton, his childhood sweetheart who he met when he was only 12-years-old.

Also from Hemel Hempstead, Leah first met Max at their local children's gym, South Essex Gymnastics Club, however it was a few years before they struck up a romance.

The pair got engaged in 2016, with Max getting down on one knee during a trip to the Lake District. The pair got married in July 2017 after ten years together.

At the time, Max told the tabloids: "Forget the Olympics, that speech was the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done! I wish I could’ve been a bit more fluent, but I found it so emotional and overwhelming."

Max Whitlock and Leah met when they were just 12-years-old and got married after 10 years together
Max Whitlock and Leah met when they were just 12-years-old and got married after 10 years together.

Leah shared a sweet tribute to her husband ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics where she wrote: "This time will be the most special of them all as our little Willow will get to watch her daddy compete at the Olympics! You already know how proud of you she is as she will tell everyone ‘my daddy is the best in the world’ 🥰."

She added: "We are so proud of you, to be a part of your journey and see how hard you have worked for each one but even more so for this one. Get ready for the double thumbs up to Willow ❤️ we love you more than anything in the world. Good luck Max!"

Max Whitlock and Leah welcomed their daughter, Willow, in 2019
Max Whitlock and Leah welcomed their daughter, Willow, in 2019.

Max Whitlock's daughter Willow

In February 2019, Max and Leah welcomed their daughter, Willow, who is now five-years-old and watching her dad compete in the Olympics in Paris.

Max is a very hands-on dad and shares his pride for his daughter often on social media.

Speaking to the tabloids when she was born, Max said: "Results are so important to me – gym is what I've done since I was seven years old – but having a child is like nothing else, and the feeling is crazy."

He added: "I can't describe the feeling I had when she was born – it was surreal. When I held her I couldn't believe she was our baby."

