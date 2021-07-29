Rank The X Factor's most iconic moments from the past 17 years

29 July 2021, 13:30 | Updated: 29 July 2021, 13:33

Pick your favourite X Factor moment
Pick your favourite X Factor moment. Picture: ITV/YouTube/Shutterstock

From Jedward to Wagner, you can vote for your favourite X Factor moment of all time...

We’re still not over the news that The X Factor has been cancelled after 17 years.

The series debuted all the way back in 2004, with creator Simon Cowell acting as a judge, alongside pals Louis Walsh and Sharon Osborne.

Over the years it’s made famous acts like Little Mix, Olly Murs and One Direction, but now it has sadly come to an end.

So, to honour almost two decades of The X Factor, it’s time to look back at all the best moments over the years - including THAT Beyoncé and Alexandra Burke collab.

You can vote for your favourite in our poll below...

