Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper release brand new podcast Never Have I Ever

4 April 2022, 10:09

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast
Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast. Picture: Instagram/Global
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

You can listen to Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper's new podcast Never Have I Ever on Global Player now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper have released a brand new podcast that sees them trying out things they’ve never done before.

Listen to Never Have I Ever now on Global Player.

Out today, each episode sees them take on new experiences together in a bid to keep their relationship exciting.

After getting married just before the pandemic hit, the newlyweds found themselves living a 'boring' life and becoming homebodies. But that’s all set to change...

Joel and Hannah are taking on new challenges together
Joel and Hannah are taking on new challenges together. Picture: Instagram

And the pair don’t exactly ease themselves in, as in the second instalment of the podcast you will hear them chat about going to a strip club for the first time as a couple.

Not only that, Masked Singer presenter Joel also watched Magic Mike alongside his wife.

Acting on suggestions from each other and their listeners, Joel and Hannah will also be smashing out their feelings in a rage room, taking (or posing for) a life-drawing class and even getting a colonic.

Episode 1 – "Don't forget to press record..."

The very first episode of Never Have I Ever! Joel and Hannah as they reveal why on earth they've decided to do this podcast and what they're choosing to do for their very first activity!

Episode 2 – Strip Club

After Joel & Hannah went on their first outing together, they have some questions to answer... Was it enjoyable? What was the best part? Would they go again? What's it like watching someone take their clothes off when you're sitting next to your partner?

