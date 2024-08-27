Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan marry in elegant London wedding

Ercan Ramadan proposed to Vicky Pattison in 2022. Picture: Instagram/Vicky Pattison/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Heart presenter Vicky Pattison and fiancé Ercan Ramadan made it down the aisle and wed over the bank holiday weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After six years together, Heart presenter Vicky Pattison and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan have finally said ‘I do’ and walked down the aisle of Marylebone Town Hall.

The public watched as the gorgeous brunette all dressed in white hopped off a classic red London bus decked out in white ribbon and flowers and went inside the town hall.

Whilst the newlyweds had some rain, they didn’t let it affect their special day as the loved-up couple exited the building hand in hand with huge smiles on their faces.

In a photo op on the front stairs, Vicky and Ercan shared a kiss whilst their guests threw confetti in the air to celebrate the couple.

Vicky Pattison and Ercan met in 2019. Picture: Instagram: @vickypattison

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks was seen in attendance which is no surprise as the two stars are incredibly close, so close in fact that in the second wedding Vicky intends to have in southern Italy, Pete is rumoured to be the flower girl.

On her ceremony on the 24th of July, Vicky went for a sleek and fashionable look, with a body con off-the-shoulder number and a pair of white heels, whilst Ercan also kept it classy with a black suit.

The Marylebone Town Hall has hosted some huge celebrity weddings from Oasis’s Liam Gallagher, to Sir Paul McCartney. On the morning of the wedding, Vicky took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her relationship as she reminisced about her and Ercan’s first date.

“Our first date... I wanted to post this picture of our first ever date so it sits right next to our first one as man and wife,” she wrote, sharing a photo from the first date itself.

“I almost didn't go on this date, I wasn't in the best place and wasn't sure if it was right to be dating again when I didn't feel fully healed. But there was something special about Ercan."

"So I went. And we chatted and laughed and had the BEST first date ever, it was like we'd known each other for years.”

“But it was more than just getting on with each other and fancying him (A LOT). There was a kindness to erc as well, I felt very safe. Anyway, I remember he went to the toilet and I messaged all my pals in the group chat and said 'lasses, he's the one. Buy a f**king hat!'”

Vicky Pattison is nervous about her hen do this weekend!

“And here we are, nearly 6 years later... I knew @ercan_ram, from the very first date, I just knew I'd be your wife. See you at the altar today petal... I'll be the one in white.”

Vicky and Ercan have been together since 2019 and Ercan proposed in 2022 on their romantic holiday in Dubai.

Whilst the Marylebone Town Hall was a modest-ish affair with roughly 150 guests, Vicky has plans for an extravagant second destination wedding in Puglia and according to The Daily Mail, the ceremony will be broadcast on Vicky’s new show, Destination Wedding on Channel 4.