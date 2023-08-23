Vicky Pattison comforted by fans as she's finally given 'severe' health diagnosis

23 August 2023, 14:09 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 14:15

Vicky has been struggling with pain, depression and insomnia for years due to her periods.
Vicky has been struggling with pain, depression and insomnia for years due to her periods.

The reality star has been suffering with depression, exhaustion and agonising period pains for over five years.

Vicky Pattison has told fans she's feeling "positive for the first time in ages" after receiving a health diagnosis that explains her "dark thoughts" and crippling abdominal pains.

Heart's brand new North East presenter, 35, broke down in floods of tears as doctors confirmed the "unrelenting and debilitating" illness she had been suffering from was premenstrual dysphoric disorder, also known as PMDD.

The former I'm A Celebrity winner, who often shares her health struggles with fans on social media, explained how she finally "felt heard" by medical experts who delivered the news she had an extreme form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

Following a desperate five-year fight for answers, Vicky admitted it was a such a relief to be able to make sense of her severe monthly symptoms.

She told her 5.4million followers on Instagram: "I have struggled with my periods my whole adult life- but over the last 5 years or so my PMS symptoms have been completely out of control- it has affected my relationships, my work & my quality of life.

"At times, it made me feel like I was going insane- I just do not recognise myself for 2weeks of the month & ever so gradually- that time frame is becoming longer- & sometimes, when I'm proper in the midst of this & totally consumed by my own dark thoughts I convince myself that I'm never going to get better.. that these feelings & thoughts aren't temporary. That this is who I am now. And that terrifies me."

"For years I have been to see doctors & spoke at length about my concerns & in best case scenarios I was pacified- repeatedly told: 'let's take out your implant', 'periods do get worse as women get older', 'that will be your cyst' etc.. & in worst case scenarios I was made to feel like I was hysterical & unable to deal with the physical & mental ramifications of a period like every other woman could."

Explaining she was often shunned by doctors who missed her diagnosis, Vicky confessed: "I was made to feel weak. And I felt embarrassed that I was making a fuss when everyone else seemed to be ok 🥹 So I would leave & I vow to take it on the chin.

"But the last couple of months have made me realise I can't go on like this- I'm getting married to the most amazing man, I have the best family & friends & a job I love- and yet i still spend half the month lost. It's like my brain hates me- I am depressed, despondent & hopeless & have no interest in things that usually bring me so much joy.. and trying to not only deal with that but hide it all from everyone has left me exhausted & overwhelmed.

Vicky, pictured with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan, has been suffering with her health for over five years.
Vicky, pictured with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan, has been suffering with her health for over five years.

After being pushed to her limit, Vicky admitted she finally snapped and decided to bypass the NHS, taking an alternative medical route.

She added: "This week I decided enough was enough and went private & told myself I wouldn't be dismissed. When the doctor said to me 'it sounds like you have PMDD..' I cried. I cried because I felt f**king heard in a medical setting for the first time in years and also I cried because hopefully now I can start trying to manage this rather than just 'get on with it'- like I feel like women are expected to.

"For the first time in ages.. I feel more positive 🥹♥️

"For anyone else struggling with PMS symptoms & wanting to know more about PMDD, please head to my insta story ♥️."

