Who is Vicky Pattison? Age, boyfriend and net worth revealed

Vicky Pattison is on Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: Instagram/MTV

Who is celebrity Masterchef judge Vicky Pattison dating? Here's what we know...

Vicky Pattison has been on our screens for years after first shooting to fame on Geordie Shore in 2011.

Since then the star has made a name for herself on almost every reality TV show going. But how much do we know about Vicky and who is the Celebrity Masterchef star dating? Here's what we know...

How old is Vicky Pattison?

Vicky was born November 16, 1987, in Newcastle, making her 32-years-old.

She started working for nightclubs in Newcastle, before rising to fame on MTV's Geordie Shore between 2001-2014.

Vicky has since appeared on a string of reality TV shows, including Ex on the Beach in 2014 and her own show Judge Geordie in 2015.

Vicky Pattison is a judge on Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: BBC

The same year she was also crowned Queen of the jungle when she won I'm A Celebrity.

In 2019, Vicky was cast to star in E4's Celebrity Coach Trip, and also appeared in Celebrity Hunted.

She then went on to impress on Celebrity MasterChef, making it all the way to the final. But Greg Rutherford ended up taking the trophy.

Read More: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks down in tears after being verbally abused by a stranger

Who is Vicky Pattison’s boyfriend?

Vicky Pattison is currently dating Essex boy Ercan Ramadan and the pair moved in together last year.

Ercan is a reality star from Essex, who has previously appeared on TOWIE.

He was on The Only Way is Marbs in 2016, and has since starred in 12 episodes of The Only Way Is Essex - his last appearance being in 2017.

The pair enjoyed a string of dates in January 2019, and Vicky subsequently confirmed they were an item. They were spotted kissing at a London bar in February, and also enjoyed a couple's cooking class together.

This was just a few months after Vicky’s nasty split from ex fiancé John Noble.

Vicky called her wedding to John off in November 2018 after he was caught cuddling up to another woman on a night out in Dubai.

The former Geordie Shore star was so furious she kicked him out of the home they shared together.

What is Vicky Pattison’s Instagram?

You can find lots of selfies, holiday snaps and photos of Vicky and her boyfriend @vickypattison. She has a whopping 4.6million followers.

How much is Vicky Pattison worth?

It is estimated that Vicky Pattison has earned around £1.5 million from her TV career.

According to Spears, she reportedly pocketed £500,000 from her three years on Geordie Shore, before going on to release a fitness DVD and three books.

She has also had various fashion deals and regularly appears on shows such as This Morning and Celebrity Juice.

Now Read: Bernie Ecclestone: wife, children and net worth revealed