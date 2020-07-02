Bernie Ecclestone: wife, children and net worth revealed

Your need-to-know on Bernie Ecclestone. Picture: PA

Bernie Ecclestone has just welcomed his fourth child - here's your need-to-know on his wife, family and net worth.

Bernie Ecclestone, 89, and his wife Fabiana, 44, welcomed their baby son into the world this week, revealing that his name is Ace.

In a statement to Swiss-German newspaper, Blik, they said: "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud."

Bernie Ecclestone has just welcomed his fourth child. Picture: PA

Bernie is an ex-Formula 1 driver, who is father to three adult children.

Here's your need-to-know on his family life and net worth.

How many children does Bernie Ecclestone have?

Bernie Ecclestone and his daughter Tamara. Picture: PA

Bernie is father to four kids - Deborah, 65, who he shares with his first wife Ivy, and Tamara, 36, and Petra, 31, who he shares with his ex-wife Slavica Radić.

Read more: Tamara Ecclestone’s husband slams Lorraine over ‘disgraceful’ comments on £50million robbery

Who is Bernie Ecclestone's wife Fabiana Flosi?

Fabiana, 44, from Brazil, met Bernie at the 2009 World Motor Sport Council.

They married in 2012, which was three years after he got divorced from Slavica, to whom he was married for 24 years.

When Fabiana announce her pregnancy?

The couple announced they were expecting back in April, and the couple received some backlash from the public.

Bernie later said that he "didn’t understand what all the fuss was about", adding to the Daily Mail: "There’s nothing that unusual is there? I haven’t had a job for a little while so I have had plenty of time to practice!

Bernie Ecclestone is married to Fabiana Flosi. Picture: PA

"She is thrilled. We’re not sure what all the fuss is about!

"I’m very happy and happy really for my wife, she’s been looking forward to this happening for quite a few years so I’m happy she’ll have someone after I’m gone."

"It’s fun, I don’t see any dramas, I’ve got grandchildren and I’m looking forward to having another baby."

What is Bernie Ecclestone's net worth?

Bernie is estimated to be worth around $3.2billion.

