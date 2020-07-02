Bernie Ecclestone, 89, announces birth of baby son with wife Fabiana Flosi
2 July 2020, 07:35 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 08:31
The former Formula 1 driver has welcomed his fourth child with his wife.
Bernie Ecclestone, 89, has announced the birth of his fourth child - a son called Ace.
He and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, confirmed the news to Swiss-German newspaper, Blik, saying: "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud."
And Fabiana added: "It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank god."
This is Bernie's fourth child - he is already father to daughters Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36, and Petra, 31.
The couple revealed they were expecting a baby in April, receiving some public backlash after the announcement.
Bernie later said that he "didn’t understand what all the fuss was about", adding to the Daily Mail: "There’s nothing that unusual is there? I haven’t had a job for a little while so I have had plenty of time to practice!
"She is thrilled. We’re not sure what all the fuss is about!
"I’m very happy and happy really for my wife, she’s been looking forward to this happening for quite a few years so I’m happy she’ll have someone after I’m gone."
"It’s fun, I don’t see any dramas, I’ve got grandchildren and I’m looking forward to having another baby."
