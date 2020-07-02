Bernie Ecclestone, 89, announces birth of baby son with wife Fabiana Flosi

Bernie Ecclestone has welcomed his fourth child. Picture: PA

The former Formula 1 driver has welcomed his fourth child with his wife.

Bernie Ecclestone, 89, has announced the birth of his fourth child - a son called Ace.

He and wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, confirmed the news to Swiss-German newspaper, Blik, saying: "We have a son named Ace. I am so proud."

And Fabiana added: "It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. I thank god."

Bernie and Fabiana have welcomed a baby son. Picture: PA

This is Bernie's fourth child - he is already father to daughters Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36, and Petra, 31.

The couple revealed they were expecting a baby in April, receiving some public backlash after the announcement.

Bernie later said that he "didn’t understand what all the fuss was about", adding to the Daily Mail: "There’s nothing that unusual is there? I haven’t had a job for a little while so I have had plenty of time to practice!

Bernie is dad to Petra and Tamara. Picture: PA

"She is thrilled. We’re not sure what all the fuss is about!

"I’m very happy and happy really for my wife, she’s been looking forward to this happening for quite a few years so I’m happy she’ll have someone after I’m gone."

"It’s fun, I don’t see any dramas, I’ve got grandchildren and I’m looking forward to having another baby."



