Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with selfie showing his thick curly hair

30 June 2020, 10:19

Cristiano Ronaldo as his fans usually know him (left), and showing off his natural hair with a player pal (right)
Cristiano Ronaldo as his fans usually know him (left), and showing off his natural hair with a player pal (right). Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Portuguese footballer is renowned for his well-gelled hair or top knot, but it seems he's embraced his hair's natural curls after four months of lockdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised fans when he showed off his lockdown look - a thick crest of curly hair.

The 35-year-old posed for a selfie with his Juventus team mate Juan Cuadrado, 32, who also boasts a head of gorgeous curls.

Cristiano captioned it: "What do you think about my look like my brother Panita?!"

Former Manchester United ace Cristiano has spent lockdown holed up with his four children and rumoured fiance Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portuguese striker has a mysterious family life. He had three children with unknown surrogate mothers, 9-year-old Cristiano Jr, and two-year-old twins Mateo and Eva, and he has a 2-year-old daughter with Georgina, called Alana.

View this post on Instagram

The best way to start the day 🙏❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

View this post on Instagram

Family Bike Ride 🚴🏼👌🏼❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Georgina, 26, is a former shop assistant who started dating the Madeira-born sportsman in 2006 when they met in the Gucci store in Madrid where she worked. Since then she has been spotted looking every inch the glamorous WAG with designer clothes, sparkling jewels and perfectly blowdried hair.

He told Piers Morgan that one day they will wed, saying: "She helped me so much. Of course I’m in love with her. We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well.

 "So, one day. Why not? It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me."

Georgina also opened up about being in a relationship with the millionaire heartthrob, who previously dated Paris Hilton and Russian catwalk model Irina Shayk.

She told The Sun: "Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy but I would not change it for the world. What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure. 

"Together we are stronger and there is a mutual admiration. But to seduce and to dream is so ­important. I always sleep in lingerie and I prefer sexy lingerie."

