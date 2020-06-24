Mum reveals clever hack for cleaning stubborn stains off baby bottles using rice

A mum has revealed how she cleans her baby bottles. Picture: Tik Tok: bebajimenez_

A Tik Tok user has revealed how she cleans her baby's bottle with rice.

If you’ve tried everything to remove the stubborn stains from your baby’s bottle, one mum has the answer.

The savvy Tik Tok user shared her hack which uses rice to remove any stuck on milk from the inside of the plastic.

In a video - shared on the social media platform - the mum can be seen holding a dirty baby bottle in the sink along with the caption: "Stubborn milk residue?"

After running it under the tap, she gets a small cup of white rice and puts it into the bottle, continuing: "Grab some rice, pour it in the bottle, add soap and hot water.”

The mum then gives the bottle a good shake, before going on to explain she uses a long washing up brush to get inside and clean the edges, adding: "It's not necessary."

And the finished product looks almost as good as new, with 8.8million having now watched the video.

Praising the handy trick, one follower wrote: "I literally had the worst trouble about an hour ago with this same bottle. I'm trying this next time. Genius."

While another said: "I like how rice fixes everything," and a third suggested: “Beans work too. Did it for my three kids!”

