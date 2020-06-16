Mum shares incredible freezer hack that allows her to 'make 50 lunches at a time'

The woman claims that the hack makes up to 48 burritos (stock images). Picture: Getty

The hack allows the mum to make dozens of meals for a fraction of the cost of a takeaway.

A mum has shared a 'game-changing' freezer hack that she claims allows her to make up to 50 meals at a time.

She revealed that she makes her husband 'freezer burritos' to take to work - and her method couldn't be more simple.

Posting to Facebook, she wrote, according to The Sun: "Hubby and I make these often so that he always has a quick snack for work.

The woman uses the hack to make her husband lunches (stock image). Picture: Getty

"These wraps are cheapest at Costco and we usually make around 48 wraps at a time.

"Basically, I cook up some rice (any kind doesn’t matter), throw the cooked rice in a large bowl, add a can of beans and/or lentils, a can of tinned tomatoes and some coriander.

"I usually add some chicken stock powder and cumin to the rice mix to give it extra Mexican flavour.

Explaining the method, she added: "Place some bean mix, cheese, sour cream and hot sauce of your choice on wrap, roll up inside some parchment or baking paper and then further roll up in a square of foil.

"Store in freezer and microwave until hot (take foil off first)."

Many Facebook users rushed to offer their excitement at trying the recipe themselves, with one writing: "Wow, game changer! Thanks for sharing."

Another added: "That’s an absolutely awesome idea, looks like I’m making them this weekend."

And a third wrote: "Love this! Totally trying."

