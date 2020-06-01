Woman shares genius hack that keeps flies out the kitchen

1 June 2020, 16:21

This hack could help keep flies out your kitchen (stock image)
This hack could help keep flies out your kitchen (stock image). Picture: Getty

The woman's hack will help keep flies out your home this summer - and it won't cost you a penny.

We are now officially in summer, meaning we're spending increasing amounts of time out walking, playing in the garden, and investing in incredible bargain swimming pools to keep us entertained over the coming months.

One thing about the season we don't love, though, is the inevitable influx of flies in our homes.

Read more: Mum reveals amazing hack for soothing teething babies using a flannel

The woman claims that the hack has ridded her kitchen of flies
The woman claims that the hack has ridded her kitchen of flies. Picture: Getty

Luckily, a woman has shared a hack that should keep these pesky insects out of your kitchen - and it won't cost you a penny.

Taking to Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, she shared a photo of a clear plastic bag filled with water and a few coins hanging from her kitchen window.

She wrote: "We normally always have about five/six small flies just flying about in the middle of the kitchen. So annoying.

Read more: Simple tin foil hack makes it quicker and easier to iron clothes

"Well since the bag has been up I haven't had a single fly in the kitchen! Amazing."

Many Facebook users rushed to comment on the viral post to ask how it works, to which she wrote: "The water and the pennies create a prism that reflects colours and also projects the image of the water.

Many other people have also claimed the hack worked for them (stock image)
Many other people have also claimed the hack worked for them (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Flies don't like water and they don't like he colours given off from the pennies."

She added: "Flies have compound eyes, so the bags look like a giant body of water to them, therefore they leave."

While it isn't clear whether this is accurate, the post was flooded with a number of comments claiming they'd successfully tried the hack themselves.

NOW READ:

Cooking hack reveals we’ve been opening OXO cubes wrong

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Pontins will reopen in July

Pontins to reopen on July 6 - but without entertainment or activities
Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Father's Day gift guide: What to buy your sporty, techie and fashionable dad this year
The pool will be in stores from this Sunday

Lidl is selling a 12ft swimming pool for just £100

Primark will reopen some of their stores in England following weeks of lockdown

Primark to reopen 153 stores across England on June 15

Britain will see highs of 29 degrees this week

UK weather: Britain to enjoy hottest day of the year this week with highs of 29 degrees

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to anyone considering taking a mortgage holiday

Martin Lewis issues warning to those who are considering taking mortgage holidays

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon hits back after troll accuses her of 'letting Rex eat lipstick'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost fashion

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Find out more about Make Some Noise's 2020 appeal

An Emergency Appeal from Global's Make Some Noise

Jacqueline Jossa has hit back at negative comments

Jacqueline Jossa hits back at Dan Osborne marriage ‘lies’ as she opens up on ‘lowest time of her life’

Celebrities