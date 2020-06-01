Woman shares genius hack that keeps flies out the kitchen

This hack could help keep flies out your kitchen (stock image). Picture: Getty

The woman's hack will help keep flies out your home this summer - and it won't cost you a penny.

We are now officially in summer, meaning we're spending increasing amounts of time out walking, playing in the garden, and investing in incredible bargain swimming pools to keep us entertained over the coming months.

One thing about the season we don't love, though, is the inevitable influx of flies in our homes.

The woman claims that the hack has ridded her kitchen of flies. Picture: Getty

Luckily, a woman has shared a hack that should keep these pesky insects out of your kitchen - and it won't cost you a penny.

Taking to Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, she shared a photo of a clear plastic bag filled with water and a few coins hanging from her kitchen window.

She wrote: "We normally always have about five/six small flies just flying about in the middle of the kitchen. So annoying.

"Well since the bag has been up I haven't had a single fly in the kitchen! Amazing."

Many Facebook users rushed to comment on the viral post to ask how it works, to which she wrote: "The water and the pennies create a prism that reflects colours and also projects the image of the water.

Many other people have also claimed the hack worked for them (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Flies don't like water and they don't like he colours given off from the pennies."

She added: "Flies have compound eyes, so the bags look like a giant body of water to them, therefore they leave."

While it isn't clear whether this is accurate, the post was flooded with a number of comments claiming they'd successfully tried the hack themselves.

