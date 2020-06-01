Lidl is selling a 12ft swimming pool for just £100

The pool will be in stores from this Sunday. Picture: PA/Lidl

The swimming pool is just perfect for the sunny weather.

Temperatures set to soar as high as 29C this week - and while the UK is in lockdown, many of us are spending increasing amounts of time in the garden.

If you've been looking for ways keep the kids entertained during this time, Lidl may have the perfect solution.

The pool costs just £99.99. Picture: Lidl

The budget supermarket is selling a 12ft swimming pool that will be perfect for the summer months, and it's an absolute bargain at £99.99.

The Bestway 12′ Steel Pro - which is 3.66 metres (12 ft) across and 0.84 metres (2ft9) deep - goes on sale this Sunday, and it comes with a filter pump that circulates clean water.

The pool is just perfect for the summer months. Picture: Lidl

Its official description reads: "It doesn’t get any better than having your very own pool in your backyard and this ultra durable pool strikes the perfect balance between quality and price."

Lidl doesn't sell stock online, so you'll have to pop to your nearest store to pick one up this weekend.

