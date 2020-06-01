Lidl is selling a 12ft swimming pool for just £100

1 June 2020, 13:24

The pool will be in stores from this Sunday
The pool will be in stores from this Sunday. Picture: PA/Lidl

The swimming pool is just perfect for the sunny weather.

Temperatures set to soar as high as 29C this week - and while the UK is in lockdown, many of us are spending increasing amounts of time in the garden.

If you've been looking for ways keep the kids entertained during this time, Lidl may have the perfect solution.

Read more: Primark to reopen 153 stores across England on June 15

The pool costs just £99.99
The pool costs just £99.99. Picture: Lidl

The budget supermarket is selling a 12ft swimming pool that will be perfect for the summer months, and it's an absolute bargain at £99.99.

The Bestway 12′ Steel Pro - which is 3.66 metres (12 ft) across and 0.84 metres (2ft9) deep - goes on sale this Sunday, and it comes with a filter pump that circulates clean water.

The pool is just perfect for the summer months
The pool is just perfect for the summer months. Picture: Lidl

Its official description reads: "It doesn’t get any better than having your very own pool in your backyard and this ultra durable pool strikes the perfect balance between quality and price."

Read more: B&M selling sun cream, water fountains and loungers for dogs

Lidl doesn't sell stock online, so you'll have to pop to your nearest store to pick one up this weekend.

