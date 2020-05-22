B&M selling sun cream, water fountains and loungers for dogs

22 May 2020, 15:52

B&M have a new range perfect for keeping your pooch happy in the sun
B&M have a new range perfect for keeping your pooch happy in the sun. Picture: B&M

B&M's affordable pet range includes sun cream, loungers, beds and water fountains.

This week has been an absolute scorcher, with forecasters predicting even hotter temperatures over the next few weeks.

While the UK is in lockdown, many of us have been spending a lot of time in our gardens, and outside doing exercise.

If you have a dog, it's likely your furry friends will be joining you in your outdoor activities - and any pet owner will know it's vital to keep them safe and happy in the sun.

You can buy a covered lounger for your dog for just £20
You can buy a covered lounger for your dog for just £20. Picture: B&M

B&M are selling a pet range for this purpose, which include loungers, water fountains and even sun cream for dogs.

And the items are very affordable - a raised pet bed that allows your pooch to lie outside while shielded from the sun costs just £20.

You can even buy doggy sun cream wipes!
You can even buy doggy sun cream wipes! Picture: B&M

You can also buy a pet fountain for £6.99, and a pack of 20 'sunscreen wipes' for £1.99.

The wipes are said to work in a similar way to human suncream, but can be brushed on your dog.

The product says that it "compares to SPF 15 rate sunscreens for people – not greasy or sticky".

This water fountain is ideal for keeping your dog cool in the sun
This water fountain is ideal for keeping your dog cool in the sun. Picture: B&M

See below for the range of pet products from B&M

Pet Water Fountain - £6.99

Anti-Bug Cooling Crate Mat - £12.99

Pet Cooling Mat Large - £9.99

Pet Cooling Harness £4.99

Fabric Cooling Fruit Toys - £2.99

Pet Cooling Towel £2.49

Pet Cooling Vest - £3.99

Pet Cooling Mat Small - £4.99

Dog sunwipes £1.99

Cooling Pet Bowl - £2.99

Pet Cooling Fruit Mat - £4.99

Raised Pet Bed With Canopy in grey, £20

Cooling Ice Lolly Dog Toy - £2.49

Pet Cooling Bandana - £1.99

More Lifestyle

