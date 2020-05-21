You can now get paid £60 an hour to sleep at home as company searches for professional bed-testers

21 May 2020, 13:09 | Updated: 21 May 2020, 13:10

A luxury homeware company is hiring a bed-tester (stock images)
A luxury homeware company is hiring a bed-tester (stock images). Picture: Getty

A luxury homeware is searching for a professional bed-tester - and the lucky applicant will be able to work from home.

If you're the type of person who takes great pleasure in snoozing your alarm clock and spending the day napping, we have great news - you can now become a professional bed-tester from the comfort of your own home.

Luxury homeware company Olivia's is searching for what they call a 'comfort connoisseur' to test their range of beds, and the lucky candidate will get paid £60 an hour.

Read more: Beauty-fanatic nurse reveals how to tie hair in ponytail without a hairband

Fancy yourself as a professional sleeper? Read on... (stock image)
Fancy yourself as a professional sleeper? Read on... (stock image). Picture: Getty

The job description reads: "Olivia’s prides itself on providing exceptional service to its customers, and understands that sometimes expert insight is required so customers can make informed purchases. We’re also in a fortunate position to be experiencing a huge spike in traffic and sales, which is why we’re recruiting a member of the public to be our first Comfort Connoisseur. 

"It’s certainly not like any other job, because essentially our Comfort Connoisseur will be paid to sleep in luxury beds and daybeds, and feedback to us on their experience."

Read more: Makeup artist reveals simple trick that'll perfect your winged eyeliner in seconds

"As our Comfort Connoisseur you’ll be asked to complete a scorecard for each bed you sleep in, judging the item on its comfort, size, aesthetic and durability, as well as provide written feedback on your general experience."

If you do get the job, you'll be contracted for 10 hours each month, and required to provide written feedback on two beds over this period.

Prospective comfort connoisseurs don't need any previous experience or qualifications, but will need to over 18 or over, not suffer from sleep conditions, have good writing skills, a spare room, and be able to accept deliveries.

The closing date for applications is May 29.

Find out more information on how to apply on the Olivia's website.

