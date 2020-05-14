Makeup artist reveals simple trick that'll perfect your winged eyeliner in seconds

14 May 2020, 19:36 | Updated: 14 May 2020, 19:39

The tutorial has reached nearly 30 million views
The tutorial has reached nearly 30 million views. Picture: TikTok

The quick clip was posted on TikTok and it since helped endless makeup lovers to perfect their looks.

You don't need to be a makeup expert to be able to draw the perfect eyeliner flick, although it does take some practice, we've all been there.

If you're still struggling to do yours, then maybe you should give this brand new viral clip on TikTok a watch.

User Ellie Trimarchi, who is a professional makeup artist from Sydney, Australia, has shown in a matter of seconds exactly how she gets the coveted look.

The TikTok star maps out her 'wing' in a way, working towards the perfect flick and not trying to freestyle it all in one go.

She starts off with mapping a small line in the centre of her eyelid, before mapping a longer line at the outer corner of her eye.

Then Ellie draws a small straight line, the base of the wing if you will, and connects both of the lines she's already drawn from the centre outwards.

After this, she then colours in the 'sections' that have been created, before finishing off with the wing and cleaning up the nearly perfect finish with her finger.

The video has reached a whopping 29 million views, with 1.2 million likes already and thousands of comments.

As well as this eyeliner tutorial, Ellie has also uploaded a number of other different ways people might want to do their eyeliner, and even some quirky ones such as 'how to nose contour with a fork'.

The MUA has amassed a whopping 205k followers on the app, and refers to herself as the 'CEO of one eyeball'.

We don't know about you, but we'll be giving this tip a try ASAP!

Here are some of the best liquid eyeliners you can pick up to practice:

HUDA BEAUTY LIFE LINER, £22

HUDA BEAUTY
HUDA BEAUTY. Picture: HUDA BEAUTY

CHARLOTTE TILBURY THE FELINE FLICK, £22

CHARLOTTE TILBURY
CHARLOTTE TILBURY. Picture: CHARLOTTE TILBURY

TOO FACED BETTER THAN SEX LINER, £18

TOO FACED
TOO FACED. Picture: TOO FACED

LOTTIE LONDON PRECISION FELT EYELINER, £5.95

LOTTIE LONDON
LOTTIE LONDON. Picture: LOTTIE LONDON

3INA MAKEUP THE PEN EYELINER, £10.95

3INA MAKEUP
3INA MAKEUP. Picture: 3INA MAKEUP

MAYBELLINE HYPER PRECISE ALL DAY LINER, £5.99

MAYBELLINE
MAYBELLINE. Picture: MAYBELLINE

