New study reveals parents think Belle is the best Disney Princess role model, and Rapunzel is the worst

Who would you like your child to look up to? Picture: Disney/Getty

By Alice Dear

For Disney-loving children, their favourite characters become their role models – but who do parents think is the best Princess for their little one to look up to?

As lockdown continues, Disney + has become a godsend for parents across the world as their children entertain themselves with the likes of Cinderella, Princess Jasmine and Belle.

And while children look up to different Disney Princesses themselves, who do you think parents voted the best role model for their little ones?

A new survey carried out by SaveonEnergy.com/uk/ of 2,401 parents found that 85 per cent thought Belle from Beauty and the Beast was the best role model for their children.

Parents said they liked Belle's intelligence and curiosity. Picture: Disney

Belle came in top, with parents citing her intelligence, curiosity, determination and charisma as the reasons for their choices.

Coming in the second spot is Princess Jasmine, with 81 per cent, with parents saying they liked her honesty, generosity, independence and courage.

Belle, Jasmine and Tiana came in top with parents. Picture: SaveonEnergy.com/uk/

Tiana from The Princess and the Frog came in third with 77 per cent, Pocahontas in fourth with 73 per cent, and Ariel fifth with 70 per cent.

Elsa, Moana, Mulan, Cinderella and Snow White came in sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place.

Rapunzel came in last with only 44 per cent of parents thinking she is a good role model. Picture: Disney

The lowest ranking in the survey was Aurora in eleventh place, Merida in twelfth and Rapunzel last in thirteenth.

Parents place Rapunzel at the bottom with only 44 per cent because while she is optimistic, energetic and caring, she is also "dramatic, vain and carefree".

