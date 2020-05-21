New study reveals parents think Belle is the best Disney Princess role model, and Rapunzel is the worst

21 May 2020, 12:13

Who would you like your child to look up to?
Who would you like your child to look up to? Picture: Disney/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

For Disney-loving children, their favourite characters become their role models – but who do parents think is the best Princess for their little one to look up to?

As lockdown continues, Disney + has become a godsend for parents across the world as their children entertain themselves with the likes of Cinderella, Princess Jasmine and Belle.

And while children look up to different Disney Princesses themselves, who do you think parents voted the best role model for their little ones?

READ MORE: Disney fans are obsessed with this magical documentary that goes behind the scenes of Disneyland parks

A new survey carried out by SaveonEnergy.com/uk/ of 2,401 parents found that 85 per cent thought Belle from Beauty and the Beast was the best role model for their children.

Parents said they liked Belle's intelligence and curiosity
Parents said they liked Belle's intelligence and curiosity. Picture: Disney

Belle came in top, with parents citing her intelligence, curiosity, determination and charisma as the reasons for their choices.

Coming in the second spot is Princess Jasmine, with 81 per cent, with parents saying they liked her honesty, generosity, independence and courage.

Belle, Jasmine and Tiana came in top with parents
Belle, Jasmine and Tiana came in top with parents. Picture: SaveonEnergy.com/uk/

Tiana from The Princess and the Frog came in third with 77 per cent, Pocahontas in fourth with 73 per cent, and Ariel fifth with 70 per cent.

Elsa, Moana, Mulan, Cinderella and Snow White came in sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place.

Rapunzel came in last with only 44 per cent of parents thinking she is a good role model
Rapunzel came in last with only 44 per cent of parents thinking she is a good role model. Picture: Disney

The lowest ranking in the survey was Aurora in eleventh place, Merida in twelfth and Rapunzel last in thirteenth.

Parents place Rapunzel at the bottom with only 44 per cent because while she is optimistic, energetic and caring, she is also "dramatic, vain and carefree".

READ MORE: First look pictures of new Disneyland Paris ‘Frozen Land’ reveal Elsa’s palace and icy mountains

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Rob Kenney is now a YouTube sensation

Dad who grew up without a father goes viral with helpful videos for kids who need advice
Emma McVey has hit back after being mum-shamed on Instagram

Gary Beadle's fiancé Emma McVey hits back after being mum-shamed for not sleeping with baby Primrose

Celebrities

The note has gone viral on Twitter

Neighbour's angry note tells mum not to let child out to play as it disturbs her dogs
A school has sparked backlash over its proposed reopening measures (stock images)

Parents outraged by primary school's 'crazy' lockdown reopening plans

News

Everything you need to know about giving birth during coronavirus

Midwife reveals what pregnant women should expect giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic

News

Trending on Heart

Who is in the Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 cast?

Will there be another series of Celebrity Gogglebox and who will be in the 2020 line up?

TV & Movies

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

TV & Movies

Can you find the heart?

Can you spot the heart among the flowers in this tricky brainteaser?
The homeware store now has open branches

Dunelm announce full list of 39 stores that are reopening this week
Try the grey stuff, it's delicious!

Disney reveal how you can make their famous Beauty and the Beast 'Grey Stuff' at home with the kids

Food & Health

You could save yourself some money by switching your heating on during the summer months

Experts recommend you switch your heating on during the summer months to save money