How to keep your dog safe in hot weather during lockdown

Dogs Trust have issued advice on keeping your dog safe in the hot weather (stock images). Picture: Getty

Expert advice on keeping your dog cool and safe in the hot weather.

Temperatures across the UK have been soaring over the past few days, with forecasters predicting sunny weather throughout the week.

While the country is in lockdown, many of us have been enjoying the heat in our gardens and daily exercise.

Dog-owners will know that it's vital to ensure your canine companion is safe in the hot weather, and there are number of steps you can take to ensure this.

Read more: You can now get paid £60 an hour to sleep at home as company searches for professional bed-testers

Expert advice on keeping your dog safe in the sun (stock image). Picture: Getty

Dogs Trust have issued advice on how to keep your dog safe in the heat during lockdown:

The charity advises:

- Avoid walking or doing activities either indoors or outdoors with your dog at the hottest times of the day, so early morning or later in the evening is often best.

- Always take plenty of water with you when out with your dog and make sure they have access to fresh water at home at all times.

- Tarmac can get very hot in the sun – check it with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they don’t burn their paws. Try the ‘seven-second test’ – if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws

- If you need to take your dog out in the car, even if travelling a short distance, avoid travelling during the hottest times of the day and never leave your dog in a car on a warm day. Not even with the window open.

Read more: Dogs go through 'moody teenager phase' during puberty, new study finds

There are steps you can take to make sure your pooch is safe in the sun (stock image). Picture: Getty

Dogs Trust Veterinary Director, Paula Boyden, said: "There are so many things we can do to make sure our dogs stay happy and healthy in hot weather, but it is crucial we keep a close eye on them, even if we are playing indoors as many of us are at the moment.

"If you want to spend time in your garden with your dog, make sure they have plenty of shade and if they have shown they are comfortable around water, introduce them carefully to a shallow paddling pool in the shade.

"If you do need to head out in the car with your dog, please be very careful. As little as twenty minutes can prove fatal if a dog is left alone in a car on a warm day.

"Many people still believe it's OK if the windows are left open or they're parked in the shade, but the truth is, it's not and we strongly advise that dog owners never leave their dog in a car on a warm day, even if it feels cool outside."

For more information and advice, see www.dogstrust.org.uk

NOW READ:

How to keep dogs entertained during lockdown – using cardboard boxes and toilet roll tubes