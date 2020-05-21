How to keep your dog safe in hot weather during lockdown

21 May 2020, 16:33 | Updated: 21 May 2020, 16:43

Dogs Trust have issued advice on keeping your dog safe in the hot weather (stock images)
Dogs Trust have issued advice on keeping your dog safe in the hot weather (stock images). Picture: Getty

Expert advice on keeping your dog cool and safe in the hot weather.

Temperatures across the UK have been soaring over the past few days, with forecasters predicting sunny weather throughout the week.

While the country is in lockdown, many of us have been enjoying the heat in our gardens and daily exercise.

Dog-owners will know that it's vital to ensure your canine companion is safe in the hot weather, and there are number of steps you can take to ensure this.

Read more: You can now get paid £60 an hour to sleep at home as company searches for professional bed-testers

Expert advice on keeping your dog safe in the sun (stock image)
Expert advice on keeping your dog safe in the sun (stock image). Picture: Getty

Dogs Trust have issued advice on how to keep your dog safe in the heat during lockdown:

The charity advises:

- Avoid walking or doing activities either indoors or outdoors with your dog at the hottest times of the day, so early morning or later in the evening is often best.

- Always take plenty of water with you when out with your dog and make sure they have access to fresh water at home at all times.

- Tarmac can get very hot in the sun – check it with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they don’t burn their paws. Try the ‘seven-second test’ – if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws

- If you need to take your dog out in the car, even if travelling a short distance, avoid travelling during the hottest times of the day and never leave your dog in a car on a warm day. Not even with the window open.

Read more: Dogs go through 'moody teenager phase' during puberty, new study finds

There are steps you can take to make sure your pooch is safe in the sun (stock image)
There are steps you can take to make sure your pooch is safe in the sun (stock image). Picture: Getty

Dogs Trust Veterinary Director, Paula Boyden, said: "There are so many things we can do to make sure our dogs stay happy and healthy in hot weather, but it is crucial we keep a close eye on them, even if we are playing indoors as many of us are at the moment.

"If you want to spend time in your garden with your dog, make sure they have plenty of shade and if they have shown they are comfortable around water, introduce them carefully to a shallow paddling pool in the shade.

"If you do need to head out in the car with your dog, please be very careful. As little as twenty minutes can prove fatal if a dog is left alone in a car on a warm day.

"Many people still believe it's OK if the windows are left open or they're parked in the shade, but the truth is, it's not and we strongly advise that dog owners never leave their dog in a car on a warm day, even if it feels cool outside."

For more information and advice, see www.dogstrust.org.uk

NOW READ:

How to keep dogs entertained during lockdown – using cardboard boxes and toilet roll tubes

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Get gift inspiration for Father's Day right here

Father's Day 2020: Best alcohol presents and boozy gifts that your dad will love

Food & Health

Can you find the heart?

Can you spot the heart among the flowers in this tricky brainteaser?
The homeware store now has open branches

Dunelm announce full list of 39 stores that are reopening this week
Try the grey stuff, it's delicious!

Disney reveal how you can make their famous Beauty and the Beast 'Grey Stuff' at home with the kids

Food & Health

You could save yourself some money by switching your heating on during the summer months

Experts recommend you switch your heating on during the summer months to save money

Trending on Heart

Who is in the Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 cast?

Will there be another series of Celebrity Gogglebox and who will be in the 2020 line up?

TV & Movies

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

TV & Movies

Fancy yourself as a professional sleeper? Read on... (stock image)

You can now get paid £60 an hour to sleep at home as company searches for professional bed-testers
A man has transformed his old pot with coke

Man transforms rusty old cooking pot with a can of coke - and it looks brand new
Who would you like your child to look up to?

New study reveals parents think Belle is the best Disney Princess role model, and Rapunzel is the worst