Primark to reopen 153 stores across England on June 15

Primark will reopen some of their stores in England following weeks of lockdown. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Shoppers will be delighted to hear Primark is reopening their doors after 12 weeks of lockdown.

Primark will be reopening some of their stores months after closing their doors when the lockdown was put in place.

Primark shut all their 189 stores across the UK on March 22, and will now be reopening 153 in England on June 15 as lockdown measures ease.

However, Primark stores will have to show they can make their stores "COVID-19 secure".

Primark closed their UK stores on March 22 when the lockdown was announced. Picture: PA

It has been reported the company have seen a loss of £650million since shutting, due to the brand not having an online shopping option.

When they reopen, shopping in Primark will be very different, as the company bring in new measures to protect staff and customers.

Hand sanitisers will be placed around stores, while every Primark shop will be cleaned over night.

Primark have reportedly seen a loss of £650 million since their closed their doors. Picture: PA

Customers will also not be allowed to try clothes on in stores, or test make-up and other beauty products.

Primark stores reopening will also have posters up in their windows to explain their new rules and regulations for shoppers in the store.

Items returned to shops will be quarantined for 72 hours, while beds and sofas will be covered with protective covers.

Primark shoppers will be expected to follow social distancing rules. Picture: PA

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said: "As European governments have begun to ease restrictions on clothing retailing we have been able to reopen stores.

"Safety has been our highest priority in our detailed preparations to welcome our customers and employees back to stores.

"We are following government safety advice in all markets.

"Importantly, we will apply the valuable experience gained from more than 100 stores which are already open as we open the remainder of our estate, including stores across the UK."

