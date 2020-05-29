Gyms could reopen safely if they take steps to limit spread of coronavirus, expert claims

When will gyms reopen in the UK? Picture: Getty/PA

When will gyms open in the UK? Experts have claimed that there are steps they can take to reopen safely.

Gyms across the country have been closed since Saturday 21 March, two before the UK was put into lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

There has been no official comment on when gyms will be able to open their doors again, but experts have put forward suggestions of how they could do so safely.

Read more: Dentists to reopen on June 8 for patients in England, confirm officials

Gyms are closed across the UK to help limit the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Professor Henning Wackerhage, Professor of Sports Biology at the Technical University of Munich, who has been an advisor to European officials, has claimed that the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks.

Read more: Boris Johnson reveals friends and family can meet in groups of six as government eases lockdown rules

Measures that he's suggested include keeping windows open, not allowing towels on the gym floor, and ensuring that there are 15-minute intervals between classes.

Gym instructors would be told to wear microphone headsets and avoid shouting, while high intensity classes would be banned indoors.

An expert has suggested steps gyms can take to reopen safely (stock image). Picture: Getty

Prof Wakerhage said, according to The Sun: "Now it's time to use the positive effects of sport while

minimising the risk of infection."

He added: "There is evidence that regular exercise reduces the severity of infections.

"With measures… one can once again do sports with a clear conscience."

NOW READ:

Cineworld announces plans to reopen cinemas for new releases in just five weeks time