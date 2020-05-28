Boris Johnson reveals friends and family can meet in groups of six as government eases lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has announced new lockdown rules. Picture: PA Images

Boris Johnson has announced new lockdown rules for the coming week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed people in England will be allowed to meet in groups of up to six as of Monday.

Starting on June 1, six people from different households will be able to meet outside, provided they observe the two metre social distancing rules.

As well as this, friends and family will also be permitted into each other's gardens, as well as parks and other outdoor areas.

Addressing the public at his daily briefing on May 28th, Mr Johnson said: "These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones which will likely be a long awaited and joyful moment."

He continued: "But to control the virus everyone needs to stay alert, and strictly stay two metres apart from those you do not live with."

The PM also advised people not to meet groups of six from other households in quick succession, in order to limit the risk of transmission.

He added that the public are still not permitted to go into each other's homes, unless to get to the garden.

Elsewhere in his briefing, the PM also confirmed schools will begin to take on more children in early years settings from Monday.

This means kids in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 will be phased back into school in smaller sizes. On June 15, secondary schools will begin to provide some "face to face contact time" for years 10 and 11.

Non essential retailers, such as car showrooms and outdoor markets, can reopen from June 1st.

While other shops will also be able to open from June 15th, including retail - but only provided the five tests are still being met and shops are 'Covid-19 secure'.

This includes the likes of clothing stores and other high street shops, however, bars, restaurants and hairdressers won’t open for some time yet.

This comes as lockdown measures are now slowly easing across the UK, with Boris Johnson unveiling the government’s three-phase plan on 10 May.

The 'road map for reopening society' is a 51-page dossier that sets out a three-phase strategy for gradually lifting the current restrictions.

The last review, which took place on May 7, saw Mr Johnson make some changes to the rules.

During this review, the PM urged people to work from home for the "foreseeable future", but said those who cannot do so are allowed to travel to work if their workplaces are open.

Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland will release their own plans to get out of lockdown.

