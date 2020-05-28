Boris Johnson reveals pubs and restaurants could now reopen in June

By Mared Parry

The huge news follows the Government's launch of their track and trace programme today.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson addressed the public and his Commons liaison committee on the government's newest steps to ease lockdown, and he suggested that experts are very close to a solution which will see the reopening of pubs.

Members of the hospitality industry have recently been calling for a reduction in the two-metre social distancing rule, and new moves to bring it down to one metre could mean plans to reopen could be brought forward.

The PM's roadmap initially said July 4th. Picture: Getty

Johnson said: “We may be able to do things faster than I thought.”

Previously, July 4th was named as the earliest date the hospitality sector could begin to start operating again, however, yesterday saw the PM explain during a Zoom video link to the Commons liaison committee that hotels, restaurants and pubs may all open as soon as next month.

He said: "It is really difficult to bring forward hospitality measures in a way that involves social distancing.

"But I am much more optimistic about that than I was. We may be able to do things faster than I previously thought."

Drinking outside would be the first step. Picture: Getty

Boris is also expected to announce new rules allowing two households to meet for barbecues later today during the three-week review of the coronavirus lockdown.

The news about all the hospitality industry starting to operate again will undoubtedly bring a smile to many Brits' faces, who were expecting another full month without them.

He explained in his roadmap, released earlier this May, that step two of relaxing lockdown (which is set to start in days) will not include the hospitality sector and personal care.

They came under step three, which was set to start on July 4th.

However, yesterday's statements have strongly suggested that stage could indeed be moved forward.