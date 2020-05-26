All non-essential shops including clothing and furniture stores will open on June 15, Boris Johnson confirms

The high street is set to get busy again. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The Prime Minister revealed in yesterday's Downing Street press conference that the high street will start to return to normality very soon.

The English high street is set to have some life injected back into it following Boris Johnson's speech announcement yesterday evening that lockdown will be eased yet again.

Shoppers and major retailers will be glad to hear that all non-essential shops will open their doors in just three weeks time on June 15th.

As well as this, outdoor markets and car showrooms will begin to reopen and get back to business from June 1st, only a week away, announced the Prime Minister.

The move is in order to help the struggling retail industry and will aid in rebuilding the whole sector, with Johnson stating it is a move as a step on the road to "rebuilding our country”.

As well as this, he urged Brits to get out and “spend” to help the economy to “bounce back”.

Clothing, toy and homeware stores among many others have been forced shut since March 23rd, when the lockdown was initially put in place.

The new move will mean that thousands across the country will be able to get back to work.

Mr Johnson said at the No10 press conference that people should “get out and enjoy themselves in the open air from June 1” if they can.

He added: “I am certainly not going to discourage them from spending at all.“It is early days but we are very much hoping there will be a bounce back over the course of the next few months.”

The move comes after the government announce moving to this phase of the lockdown easing is possible as the R level has been kept low and infection rate keeps dropping.

On Saturday, there were 121 recorded deaths from COVID-19 in the country, one of the lowest rates since the crisis started.

Johnson spoke yesterday about plans to move forwards with easing lockdown. Picture: PA

Mr Johnson stated during the Downing Street press conference: “I want to give the retail sector notice of our intentions to reopen shops, so they too can get ready.

“So I can announce that it is our intention to allow outdoor markets to reopen from June 1, subject to all premises being made Covid-secure, as well as car showrooms, which often have significant outdoor space and where it is generally easier to apply social distancing.

“We know that the transmission of the virus is lower outdoors and that it is easier to follow Covid-secure guidelines in open spaces.

“That means we can also allow outdoor markets to reopen in a safe way that does not risk causing a second wave of the virus.

“Then, from 15 June, we intend to allow all other non-essential retail, ranging from department stores to small independent shops, to reopen.”