Boris Johnson reveals when we could see friends and family again as he unveils full lockdown exit plan

The Government's 50-page roadmap detailing the next steps to be taken has finally been published.

The Prime Minister has clarified that English residents could start seeing family and friends one at a time from Wednesday onwards, and then start mixing in "bubbles" from the start of June, following last night's vague and confusing statement.

Many Brits have been left frustrated with seemingly contradictory advice from the Government last night, however, their brand new 50-page document has detailed how they plan to ease lockdown measures.

The official document, also referred to as the 'roadmap' was published this afternoon, stressing that the five tests that are needed to ease off lockdown haven't yet been met, and therefore any major relaxation isn't possible.

Titled Our Plan To Rebuild: The UK Government's Covid-19 recovery strategy, the Prime Minister has revealed that from Wednesday, people can visit a grandparent, a girlfriend or a boyfriend from outside their household if they sit two metres apart and remain outdoors.

It's important to state that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following different rules, the guidance outlined in the document applies to England.

The strategy detailed in the new guidance has revealed that the Government's scientific advisers SAGE have said that "the risk of infection outside is significantly lower than inside".

Because of this, new lockdown rules state that "as well as exercise, people can now also spend time outdoors subject to: not meeting up with any more than one person from outside your household; [and] continued compliance with social distancing guidelines to remain two metres (6ft) away from people outside your household".

Essentially, it means that from Wednesday, 13th of May, people could for instance meet their grandparents individually, but not at the same time, and they must stay at least two meters away from them at all times.

The same goes for any two people in a relationship who haven't seen each other throughout lockdown, although guidelines insist they should still socially distance.

This will be the first time that the Government has allowed residents to intentionally meet up with those outside their households since late March.

As well as this, it's been published that it's possible to exercise with one person from outside the household, meaning that partners who don't live together can go for a jog together, or that those who don't live with their parents can go for a walk with them, but you should still of course stay 6ft away.

As well as this, they've started that the rules could be relaxed further, with according to the strategy, ministers now asking Sage to consider "whether, when and how it can safely change the regulations to allow people to expand their household group to include one other household in the same exclusive group".

The idea behind this is based a scheme trialled in New Zealand where two different household "bubbles" can mix as long as there is no contact with anyone outside the two bubbles.

The hope is that this might "reduce the most harmful social effects to make the measures more sustainable", the strategy says.

The plan adds: "In addition, the Government is also examining how to enable people to gather in slightly larger groups to better facilitate small weddings."

Over the coming weeks, the Government will engage on the nature and timing of the measures in this step, in order to consider the widest possible array of views on how best to balance the health, economic and social effects."

Some of the main points highlighted in the document include:

- People will have to wear face coverings on public transport

- People will have to wear face covering in some stores

- Non-essential retail could open no earlier than June 1

-Cultural and sporting events, like the Premier League, will take place but behind closed doors and with no crowds

- Other businesses such as hairdressers, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, beauty salons and places of worship could open from July 4

- Government want all primary school children to be back at school for one month before summer holidays start

- Public are allowed to go outside for leisure reasons, but not stay anywhere overnight or for a holiday