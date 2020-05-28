Cineworld announces plans to reopen cinemas for new releases in just five weeks time

By Mared Parry

The cinema chain will open again for socially distant film screenings in July.

Cineworld will reopen its doors across the UK in a matter of weeks, it was recently announced.

The cinema chain giant has stated they believe from July 4th - when the hospitality sector is set to start reopening its doors - they will be allowed to start operating again.

Many film fanatics up and down the country have been gutted huge blockbusters' launches have been put on hold, but they're set to return with a (socially distant) bang.

A spokesperson for Cineworld said: "Subject to this and confirmation of the schedule for film releases, Cineworld anticipates the reopening of all of its cinemas in July.

"Cineworld has put in place procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers."

The Mirror reported that Cineworld's reopening will kick off with some huge releases.

Christopher Nolan's action film, Tenent, which stars Robert Pattison will be one of the first, as well as the new Disney remake of Mulan.