Mum transforms garden into amazing outdoor cinema for her sons using a shower curtain

A mum has revealed how she transformed her garden into a cinema. Picture: Facebook/Sara Dacomb

One mum has revealed how she managed to create an outdoor cinema using some household items.

As we head into another day of self isolation, families everywhere are trying new ways to entertain themselves.

And now one mum has revealed how she created an incredible outdoor cinema in her back garden using a few household items and a projector.

Taking to the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK Sara Dacomb posted a photo of her children enjoying the adorable setup.

Using an older shower curtain, she was able to create a screen pinned up against the garden fence.

Sara Dacomb revealed her outdoor cinema set up. Picture: Facebook/Sara Dacomb

Using a cinema box from Home Bargains and popcorn bags leftover from a previous birthday party, Sara was able to create an authentic cinema experience.

Read More: Mum shares 'genius' £1 trick for protecting carpets from muddy pram wheels

Captioning her post she wrote: “I did this at the weekend for my family.

“The cinema box was from home bargains. I had the popcorn bags left (from) my boys birthday party last year. I filled them with popcorn and Doritos.

A mum has revealed her incredible cinema evening. Picture: Sara Dacomb/Facebook

“We toasted giant marshmallows on the burner. We literally just had to buy the projector £40 from eBay , we hooked up our fire stick and sound bar to it.

“Avengers end game was amazing outside.”

And Sara’s fellow bargain hunters were very impressed with the innovative idea and the post received over 6,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Read More: Lydia Bright forced to defend herself after mum-shamers troll her for drinking wine while parenting

“Omg this is so lovely” wrote one person, with another added: “This is brilliant I'm gonna have a go,” and a third agreed: “Lovely set up.”

Sara isn’t the only person making their own fun at home, as mum Lauren Worthington recently revealed her very unusual new hack for putting a smile on the kids’ faces.

Taking to Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, the savvy mum shared photos of animals she has created using bath towels.

Lauren Worthington created an elephant with her towel. Picture: Facebook/Lauren Worthington

Seen in the series of snaps, Lauren made adorable monkeys, an elephant and a couple of adorable mice.

Now Read: Mums praise 'mind blowing' nappy changing hack which stops your baby from wiggling