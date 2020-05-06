Mum transforms garden into amazing outdoor cinema for her sons using a shower curtain

6 May 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 10:40

A mum has revealed how she transformed her garden into a cinema
A mum has revealed how she transformed her garden into a cinema. Picture: Facebook/Sara Dacomb

One mum has revealed how she managed to create an outdoor cinema using some household items.

As we head into another day of self isolation, families everywhere are trying new ways to entertain themselves.

And now one mum has revealed how she created an incredible outdoor cinema in her back garden using a few household items and a projector.

Taking to the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK Sara Dacomb posted a photo of her children enjoying the adorable setup.

Using an older shower curtain, she was able to create a screen pinned up against the garden fence.

Sara Dacomb revealed her outdoor cinema set up
Sara Dacomb revealed her outdoor cinema set up. Picture: Facebook/Sara Dacomb

Using a cinema box from Home Bargains and popcorn bags leftover from a previous birthday party, Sara was able to create an authentic cinema experience.

Read More: Mum shares 'genius' £1 trick for protecting carpets from muddy pram wheels

Captioning her post she wrote: “I did this at the weekend for my family.

“The cinema box was from home bargains. I had the popcorn bags left (from) my boys birthday party last year. I filled them with popcorn and Doritos.

A mum has revealed her incredible cinema evening
A mum has revealed her incredible cinema evening. Picture: Sara Dacomb/Facebook

“We toasted giant marshmallows on the burner. We literally just had to buy the projector £40 from eBay , we hooked up our fire stick and sound bar to it.

“Avengers end game was amazing outside.”

And Sara’s fellow bargain hunters were very impressed with the innovative idea and the post received over 6,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Read More: Lydia Bright forced to defend herself after mum-shamers troll her for drinking wine while parenting

“Omg this is so lovely” wrote one person, with another added: “This is brilliant I'm gonna have a go,” and a third agreed: “Lovely set up.”

Sara isn’t the only person making their own fun at home, as mum Lauren Worthington recently revealed her very unusual new hack for putting a smile on the kids’ faces.

Taking to Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, the savvy mum shared photos of animals she has created using bath towels.

Lauren Worthington created an elephant with her towel
Lauren Worthington created an elephant with her towel. Picture: Facebook/Lauren Worthington

Seen in the series of snaps, Lauren made adorable monkeys, an elephant and a couple of adorable mice.

Now Read: Mums praise 'mind blowing' nappy changing hack which stops your baby from wiggling

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Vera Lynn will perform a rendition of 'We'll Meet Again' after the Queen's speech

Things do to with your family to celebrate VE Day during lockdown
The Normal People villa is available to rent

The stunning Italian villa on Normal People is available to rent on Airbnb for £31pp

TV & Movies

Customers are being charged fees and taxes as they try and get refunds on their cancelled holidays

Travel companies attempting to charge customers fees and taxes for cancelled flights as they hold back refunds

News

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Hobbs London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and white floral dress from Hobbs

Celebrities

The UK will see a mini heatwave this weekend

UK weather: Britain to bask in 25C temperatures this bank holiday as 'European heatwave’ hits

Trending on Heart

Daniel Radcliffe joins host of celebrities narrating first Harry Potter book for fans

Daniel Radcliffe joins host of celebrities narrating first Harry Potter book for fans

Celebrities

Mark Labbett has spilled some behind-the-scenes gossip from The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals chasers don’t choose the cash prize offers

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was shocked by the resemblance

Phillip Schofield left speechless as makeup artist transforms into This Morning host

This Morning

Stacey returned to social media for middle son Zach's birthday

Stacey Solomon admits there's 'lots going on at home' after quitting social media for 'personal reasons'

Celebrities

Who is in the cast of ITV's Isolation Stories?

Who is in the cast of Isolation Stories? Full line-up including Angela Griffin, Robert Glenister and his son Tom

TV & Movies