Mum shares hilarious towel folding hack that will delight the kids

17 April 2020, 11:09 | Updated: 17 April 2020, 11:18

A mum has revealed how she is cheering her kids up during lockdown
A mum has revealed how she is cheering her kids up during lockdown.

This incredible towel folding trick is sure to put a smile on your face during lockdown.

In these uncertain times, one mum has decided to try and cheer her children up by learning a brand new skill.

While thousands of social media users have been sharing their housework tips online, Lauren Worthington revealed her very unusual new hack.

Taking to Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, the savvy mum shared photos of animals she has created using bath towels.

Seen in the series of snaps, Lauren started by making two adorable monkeys which she hung from a clothes hanger on the hooks in her bathroom.

Lauren Worthington revealed her towel folding hack
Lauren Worthington revealed her towel folding hack. Picture: Lauren Worthington/Facebook
Lauren Worthington created an elephant with her towel
Lauren Worthington created an elephant with her towel. Picture: Lauren Worthington/Facebook

She also created an elephant and a couple of adorable mice after watching YouTube tutorial videos online.

Read More: Parents praise 'mind blowing' nappy changing hack which stops your baby from wiggling

As well as putting a smile on her little ones face's with a new creature each day, it looks like towel folding is also fun for parents, as Lauren captioned the photos: “Spicing up the house work 😂”

A final picture shows a whole family of rabbits, as she added: “My final attempt at towel folding for my new gained ‘skill’ this week haha. Had to make this up mostly as not many videos on rabbit ones x”

Lauren Worthington's towel creations
Lauren Worthington's towel creations. Picture: Lauren Worthington/Facebook
Lauren Worthington made rabbits out of towels
Lauren Worthington made rabbits out of towels. Picture: Lauren Worthington/Facebook

Naturally, other Facebook users were very impressed and the photos gained more than 950 likes and plenty of comments.

One person replied: “Absolutely brilliant! And literally just what I need to see ! Xx”

Read More: Nursery shares brilliant craft idea to keep kids busy during coronavirus lockdown

“So clever!! Amazing 😍,” said another, while a third wrote: “Oh wow , that’s actually spectacular!!!!! ❤️ love it ! X”

And a fourth asked: “Love it :) tutorial? Pretty please?"

This comes after a dad shared his own hilarious video of him pranking his sons for a bit of silence during lockdown.

Father Duncan Gillespie posted a short 20-second video on Twitter last week which sees his two young sons playing in the garden with their little toys which are frozen in blocks of ice.

Captioning the hilarious video, which has been liked 6.1k times and viewed one 180k times, Duncan wrote: "Just froze the kids toys in ice and gave them only spoons to free them.

"Time for a bacon sandwich and some coding".

Now Read: Gruffalo creators share new cartoons to help kids understand coronavirus

