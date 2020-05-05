Lydia Bright forced to defend herself after mum-shamers troll her for drinking wine while parenting

Lydia Bright hit back at trolls who criticised her for drinking wine while with her daughter. Picture: Instagram/Lydia Bright

By Alice Dear

Lydia Bright told mum-shamers to 'give her a break' after she received harsh comments online.

The Only Way Is Essex's Lydia Bright, 30, was left shocked after receiving nasty comments on Instagram from trolls who condemned her for drinking wine while looking after her three-month-old daughter, Loretta.

The reality TV star took to the social media platform at the weekend, posting a picture of her holding a bottle of wine on her stories with the caption: "Yes to the weekend".

The next day, Lydia hinted she was feeling a little worse-for-wear as she wrote: "I didn't put covers on my bed last night. I'm drinking Coke at 5am. Don't judge", to fans.

Lydia Bright gave birth to her daughter, Loretta, back in February. Picture: Instagram/Lydia Bright

After the harmless post, Lydia was hit with an influx of comments from mum-shamers who told her it is "abuse" to drink while looking after your baby.

Sharing some of the comments she received from people online, one read: "You shouldn't be drinking while looking after your baby. That's abuse, you know."

Another also commented: "It's just you and your baby... wise to be getting drunk is it."

Lydia Bright told the trolls to give 'her a break'. Picture: Instagram/Lydia Bright

Following this, Lydia was forced to hit back at the trolls, explaining that she simply had a couple of glasses of wine for the first time since she got pregnant.

The star wrote: "After a year of no alcohol, due to being pregnant, I had my first glass of wine this week.

Lydia Bright shared pictures of the comments she had received online. Picture: Lydia Bright/Instagram

"Last night I had a couple of glasses. I wasn't drunk, falling over and Loretta was in bed.

"I have a small hangover, which is already lifting because clearly my body isn't used to alcohol after such a long time. Give a girl a break!"

