IVF clinics to reopen across the UK following coronavirus closure

Fertility treatments will be restored, the government announced today (stock images). Picture: Getty

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that fertility services will be restored now we are past the peak of coronavirus.

NHS fertility services are set to be restored after being temporarily put on hold during the coronavirus lockdown, the government announced today.

Speaking at this afternoon's press conference, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "I’d like to share some really good news. Earlier this week I said that we are now able to begin the restoration of NHS services. Now that we’re past the peak, I can tell you about the next step: the restoration of fertility services.





Matt Hancock announced the news during the press conference today. Picture: PA

"I know just how time sensitive fertility treatment can be, and how important it is for the families affected.

"I know how this treatment can change lives for the better. When I say thank you for staying at home, I say thanks on behalf of the lives you are saving. But I can also say thanks on behalf of the lives that the NHS can once again help to create.

"Together, we’ve protected the NHS, and we’re now restoring the NHS and restoring the chance for so many couples to start a family."

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) have confirmed that clinics across the UK can apply to reopen from 11 May, reports the Guardian.

Many fertility services in the UK were put on hold as the country entered lockdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus, with treatments like IVF being banned for safety reasons.

IVF clinics will reopen now the coronavirus peak has passed (stock image). Picture: Getty

HFEA, the government body which regulates IVF clinics in the UK, said in a statement in March: "The advice is that clinics should plan to stop treatments over the next three weeks, allowing patients to complete any cycle they have started.

"We have written to all UK-licensed clinics to tell them that we expect them to follow this guidance.

"I recognise that this is very distressing for many of you as it means you have already or will have your treatment stopped or delayed."

The suspension had led to fears for many women that it may be too late to start or resume treatment once lockdown was lifted.

