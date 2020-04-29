Royal Mail axe Saturday letter deliveries amid coronavirus pandemic

Royal Mail will not be delivering letters on Saturdays until further notice. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Royal Mail have announced some changes to their service in order to reduce the burden on staff.

From this weekend, people will have to wait two days over the weekend for letter deliveries.

Royal Mail have announced that they are axing Saturday letter deliveries until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As there are no letter deliveries on Sunday anyway, this may mean people have to wait longer to receive their post.

This decision is said to be to help reduce the burden on Royal Mail's staff. Picture: PA

Royal Mail have however made it clear that most parcels, including special delivery, tracked and non-account services will continue being delivered six days a week.

Also Saturday collections from businesses, post office branches and post boxes will also continue as normal.

This decision is said to be to help reduce the burden on Royal Mail's staff.

In a statement posted on their website, Royal Mail wrote: "Our postmen and postwomen are working very hard across the UK in challenging conditions.

"As we said at the start of the coronavirus crisis, there will be some disruption to services.

"Relevant factors include high levels of coronavirus-related absences and necessary social distancing measures.

"We understand the importance of the postal service in keeping the UK connected at this time.

The decision comes amid the current coronavirus pandemic across the UK. Picture: Getty

"We have also listened to our hard-working colleagues who have asked us to ease the additional burden on them if possible. As a result, we are making some temporary changes to postal services.

"Customers should continue to post both letters and parcels as usual on Saturday. We will continue our Saturday collections from businesses, post offices and post boxes as normal."

Royal Mail managing director for regulation Shane O’Riordain said on the subject: "We have been in dialogue with the Government and Ofcom since the beginning of this crisis.

"We will keep the temporary change in Saturday postal arrangements under review."

